November Is Family Fun Month At Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre

A full month of family entertainment comes to Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre in November: Frank Cuthbert and Hudson Talbott's RIVER OF DREAMS takes the stage for four performances November 9th and 10th, Sandra Dutton and Scott Petito's "JAMOT: Just a Matter of Time" arrives for four performances November 14th through the 17th, and Concrete Temple Theatre's latest puppet extravaganza PACKRAT will be presented three times November 22nd through the 24th. These delightful, kid-friendly shows offer a perfect (and affordable) way for the entire family to usher in the holiday season together.

RIVER OF DREAMS is a musical by Frank Cuthbert, based on the popular children's picture book by Catskill-based writer/illustrator Hudson Talbott, that celebrates the Hudson River as the birthplace of the environmental movement as well as a source of inspiration and a means of livelihood to all who have lived along its shores.

Using local students as performers, it pays homage to the river in a gorgeously presented, fascinating account of the river's history, highlighting its key role in the settling of the New World and the outcome of the Revolutionary War. The production is staged by internationally renowned opera director Jay Lesenger, with musical direction by Michelle Storrs, sets and lights by John Sowle, and costumes by Michelle Rogers. This very special project is supported by a generous grant from The Bay and Paul Foundation.

The production will be captured on video, and an educational package will be created that will be distributed to schools around the country to encourage them to reproduce the performance in their schools to spread the word about the vital part that the Hudson River has played in the history of America.

Performances will take place on Saturday November 9th at 5:00pm and 7:00pm and on Sunday November 10th at 2:00pm and 4:00pm. Advance reservations are strongly recommended and can be obtained online at dreams.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006.

What happens "when Time disappears?" You'll find out in "JAMOT: Just a Matter of Time", an hilarious romp through a fantasy world that may be more real than anyone could imagine.

When a young schoolgirl named Meg is propelled into a world where Time has disappeared, she's tasked by the desperate inhabitants there to "find Time" before it completely runs out and everything disappears. Award-winning children's book writer, artist, and playwright Sandra Dutton, composer Scott Petito, and a stellar cast and creative team invite you to join Meg on this compelling musical adventure through the realms of the imagination and science that will appeal to adults as well as children.

JAMOT will be performed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:00pm from November 14th through the 17th. Advanced tickets can be purchased at jamot.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006.

Concrete Temple Theatre's PACKRAT is a new multi-media puppet play that contemplates humanity's relationship with the natural world. Inspired by the classic survival and adventure novel "Watership Down", the play follows the adventures of Bud, a peculiar rodent with a penchant for hoarding humankind's good.

When a discarded cigar sparks a wildfire, the animals in the Sagebrush Desert where Bud lives blame him for the human-made disasters infiltrating their lives and ban him from the community. PACKRAT is a poignant account of Bud's journey to find his place in the world and his ultimate realization of the interconnectedness of all life. This Concrete Temple Theatre production is written and directed by Renee Philippi and designed by Carlo Adonolfi, with original music by Lewis Flinn.

Performances will be held on Friday November 22nd and Saturday November 23rd at 7:30pm and on Sunday November 24th at 2:00pm. Advanced tickets can be purchased at packrat.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006.

RIVER OF DREAMS, JAMOT, and PACKRAT will all be performed on the Bridge Street Theatre Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street, in Catskill, NY, just a block and a half west of Main Street across the Uncle Sam Bridge, which spans Catskill Creek. Ticket prices vary. For more details, visit the theatre's website at BridgeStreetTheatre.org. Don't miss this opportunity to introduce your kids to the excitement and wonder of live theater at any or all of these delightful and entertaining productions!

Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature through the Cultural Fund administered in Greene County by the Greene County Council on the Arts.



For more information visit bridgest.org,





