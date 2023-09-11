Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

SUPERSIZED COMEDY Comes to Rochester Fringe This Weekend Photo
SUPERSIZED COMEDY Comes to Rochester Fringe This Weekend

SUPERSIZED COMEDY is slated for three performances at Club SOTA, School of the Arts Theater. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

Guilt & Mirrors Debuts New Show BROADLY SPEAKING At 2023 Rochester Fringe Festiva Photo
Guilt & Mirrors Debuts New Show BROADLY SPEAKING At 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival

Guilt & Mirrors, the five-woman improv troupe that won three consecutive Battle Royale improvisation competitions in 2023, brings its joyous new romp BROADl Speaking to the 12th annual Rochester Fringe Festival.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to Kick Off Capital Repertory Theatre 2023/24 Season Photo
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to Kick Off Capital Repertory Theatre 2023/24 Season

Capital Repertory Theatre will open its 2023/24 season with “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Heidi Schreck’s personal and timely exploration of how the U.S. Constitution shaped her life and the women around her.

The Dust Bowl Faeries Come to Rochester Fringe This Month Photo
The Dust Bowl Faeries Come to Rochester Fringe This Month

The Dust Bowl Faeries accordion-driven dark cabaret band come to Rochester Fringe this month! Learn more about the performance here.

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Air Heart
The Cherry Arts (10/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What the Constitution Means to Me
Capital Repertory Theatre (9/15-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice by Heart
Theatre444 (9/12-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mermazing: A Cirque Pirate Adventure
Aerial Arts of Rochester (9/16-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Frozen
RBTL's Auditorium Theatre (9/26-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Three Mothers
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/26-5/12)
