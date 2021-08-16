Nick Cearley to Star In BUYER & CELLAR At Forestburgh Playhouse

Forestburgh Playhouse presents the comedy, Buyer & Cellar by Jonathan Tolins, from August 17-22 on the Tavern Stage. Directed by Broadway veteran Matt Lenz, Buyer & Cellar stars Nick Cearley of The Skivvies as Alex More.

Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling actor in L.A., he takes a job working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar (Barbra Streisand!). One day the Lady Herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs? Buyer & Cellar is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs.

The design team includes Steven Velasquez (Scenic Designer), Joseph Fisher (Lighting Designer), Rachel Kolb (Sound Designer), Nicole Wilkowski (Costume Supervisor), Lorelei Davis (Properties Mistress), Caitlin A. Kellermeyer (Assistant Stage Manager), Abby LaRocque (Assistant Stage Manager). Leah V. Pye is Production Stage Manager.

Performances of Buyer & Cellar are Tuesday at 8:00pm, Wednesday at 2:00 and 8:00pm, Thursday through Saturday at 8:00pm, and Sunday at 3:00pm. Tickets are $45 by calling 845-794-1194 or online at www.fbplayhouse.org. Forestburgh Playhouse is located at 39 Forestburgh Road in Forestburgh, NY. (90 minutes from NYC)

All ticket-holders will receive guidelines and protocols prior to arrival and will be seated in comfortable, socially distanced locations. COVID vaccination required.

For more information and to purchase tickets to these outdoor delights-go to www.fbplayhouse.org or check out the events posted on the Forestburgh Playhouse Facebook Page!