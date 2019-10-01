Next At Bridge Street Theatre: THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES

As the final production in its 2019 Subscription Season, Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre presents a real American classic - Frank D. Gilroy's heartwarming 1965 Pulitzer Prize-winning Drama THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES, coming to the theatre's Mainstage for eight performances only, October 17-27.

When 20-year-old Timmy Cleary returns from service in WWII, he finds himself in the middle of another war at home. Trapped in a troubled marriage, his mother and father each try to enlist him in their on-going battle against one another. Small acts of kindness and cruelty take on huge implications in this quietly devastating comedy-drama of familial conflict - and love.

Premiering on Broadway in May of 1964 with a producer who had never produced a Broadway play, a director who had never directed one, a scenic artist who had never designed one, a general manager who had never managed one, and three actors - Jack Albertson, Irene Dailey, and Martin Sheen - who were virtually unknown, the play turned out to be a major critical and commercial success, running for 832 performances, and winning not only the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, but also the Tony and New York Drama Critics Circle Awards as the Best Play of 1965. A successful film version followed in 1968, with both Albertson and Sheen recreating their roles (Albertson received an Oscar for "Best Supporting Actor" for his performance) and Patricia Neal, making her return to the screen in the role of the mother following a debilitating stroke.

Bridge Street Theatre's production will be directed by Flo Hayle, and features actors Lora Lee Ecobelli as Nettie Cleary, Ron Komora as her husband John, and Caleb John Cushing as their son, Timmy, with sets and lighting designed by Bridge Street Artistic Director John Sowle, costumes by Michelle Rogers, and sound by Carmen Borgia. Production Stage Manager is Joshua Martin.

THE SUBJECT WAS ROSES plays Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm from October 17 - 27, 2019 on the Bridge Street Theatre Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street, in Catskill, NY, just a block and a half west of Main Street across the Uncle Sam Bridge, which spans Catskill Creek. Eight performances only. General Admission is $25, Students 21 and under are only $10. Discounted advance tickets are available at subject.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006. Tickets will also be sold at the door one half hour prior to each performance on a space available basis. "Pay What You Will" performances will be held on Thursday evening October 17 and Sunday afternoon October 20 ("Pay What You Will" tickets are available only at the door one half hour prior to those performances). For more information, visit the theatre online at bridgest.org/the-subject-was-roses/. Don't pass up the chance to experience this rarely-produced jewel in the American dramatic canon.

Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature through the Cultural Fund administered in Greene County by the Greene County Council on the Arts.

Advance tickets available at http://subject.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You