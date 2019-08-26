National Comedy Center Named One Of Time's

The National Comedy Center was named one of TIME's "World's Greatest Places" in the publication's September 2, 2019 cover story, just out today online and on newsstands tomorrow. The National Comedy Center was selected as one of only "100 new and newly noteworthy destinations to experience right now" and one of only nine attractions to visit in the United States. (link: https://time.com/collection/worlds-greatest-places-2019/5654124/national-comedy-center-jamestown-new-york/)

This annual TIME list-culled from editor and expert nominations from around the world-recognizes 100 destinations that are breaking new ground, leading industry trends and offering guests an experience that's unlike any other.

As the TIME's staff describes the list: "How does one measure the greatness of a place - in miles covered, dollars spent, or visitors captivated? Such metrics can play a part, but also important is something that many travelers aspire to experience: the sense that one has stumbled upon the extraordinary."

"We are proud that the National Comedy Center has been selected by TIME - in a worldwide context - as a destination to experience right now," said Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center Executive Director. "We set out to build a cultural institution that would do justice to the incredible artists and bodies of work it celebrates, and this global distinction affirms that it does. This honor also validates what our guests tell us every day - that the National Comedy Center is a one-of-a-kind experience for anyone who loves to laugh. We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to Jamestown, New York, as we present the art form of comedy in our state-of-the-art museum."

TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories-such as museums, parks, bars, restaurants, theme parks, cruises and hotels-from its editors and correspondents around the world as well as dozens of industry experts. Then the publication evaluated each one based on key factors, including quality, originality, innovation, sustainability and influence. The full list is available here: http://time.com/greatestplaces

The National Comedy Center was selected last month by People Magazine as one of the "100 Reasons to Love America." Earlier this year, it was voted a "Best New Attraction" by USA Today readers, ranking #2 out of 20 new attractions and selected as the #1 museum and #1 ticketed attraction in the country. This past March, the U.S. Congress designated the National Comedy Center as the United States' official cultural institution dedicated to presenting the vital story of comedy and preserving its heritage for future generations. Condé Nast Traveler called the Comedy Center "One of the best museums in the country." Visitors from all 50 states and nine countries have given the Center a rare 5/5 rating on TripAdvisor, ranking among the highest in the attraction and tourism industry.





