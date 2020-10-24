Madison Theatre in Albany Reopens With Safety Measures in Place

It has reopened at 25% capacity, with social distancing measures in place.

The Madison Theatre in Albany has officially reopened, News10 reports.

"The identity of a theater like this, is wholeheartedly about the customers that come in," General Manager, Chris Keisling said. "The people that live around the corner, that's what gives it the feel that you want, kind of a homegrown environment."

Prior to being able to reopen as a theatre, the venue operated as a restaurant.

"It hurts your business without a doubt, I couldn't tell you otherwise," Keisling said. "We know how important the re-opening of this theatre is to the community so the last thing we want to do is shut the doors. So, we pretty much did everything we could to keep the doors open within the guidelines that were set forth for the entire state and country at that point."

Now, it will reopen at 25% capacity, with social distancing measures in place.

"We definitely had to do everything possible to make this a safe environment and make people feel comfortable coming back to the movies," Keisling said. "There's general apprehension about being around a lot of people and we want to make sure that people feel safe and for them to be safe when they come back to the theaters."

Read more on News10.

