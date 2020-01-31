MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Has Announced Cast for Performance at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

TCG Entertainment, leaders in live tour productions, and Endemol Shine North America, producer of the hit culinary competition series MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, announced today the lineup of winners and fan-favorite contestants appearing on the MasterChef Junior Live! 2020 tour.

MasterChef Junior Live! brings MASTERCHEF JUNIOR directly to fans and foodies alike...LIVE on stage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MASTERCHEF JUNIOR contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience that is fun for all ages. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available in all markets and will include cast meet-and-greets, Q&A sessions, a signed show poster, photos and more! Exclusive MasterChef Junior Live! merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Attended by packed audiences in 16 cities during its first run in fall 2019, the extended seven-week 2020 tour will visit 40 additional markets across the U.S., including one night in Syracuse on March 5th.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR all-stars that are scheduled to appear include:

Che (Season Seven Winner)

Malia (Season Seven Finalist)

Avery (Season Six)

Matthew (Season Seven)

Talent appearances subject to change.

Come be a part of MasterChef Junior Live! It's an experience for the whole family and a recipe for a guaranteed good time!http://www.masterchefjuniorlive.com

Tickets for MasterChef Junior Live! are on sale now. Tickets are available in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse NY 13202) or online via Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.masterchefjuniorlive.com





