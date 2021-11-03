MARK WILLIAM: BACK WITH A BEAT to Play the Woodstock Playhouse

Award-winning vocalist and recording artist, Mark William, will play the legendary Woodstock Playhouse on Saturday, November 20th at 3pm with his new show "Mark William: Back With A Beat."

"Being a part of The Acting Company at Woodstock Playhouse played a huge role in my education and development as a young performer. I am so happy to be returning to this iconic venue with a show that is sure to tug at the heartstrings and put a smile on everyone's face."

Mark William hits the stage like a lighting bolt! Putting his own unique, youthful spin on golden age crooner styling, Mark performs a collection of timeless tunes from Broadway and The Great American Songbook, including such iconic songs as On A Clear Day, The Girl From Ipanema, and Over the Rainbow. With his glossy approach, he glides from Jule Styne to Peter Allen to Kander & Ebb with charismatic ease and a spring in his step. He hypnotizes with a set of enduring classics, i??ltered through Mark's youthful perspective and talent set. The show is distinctly new-age romantic, yet still evocative of golden-age cinematic glamour.

Mark is the winner of two Broadway World awards: Best Debut Act, and Best Independent Recording for his critically-acclaimed album, Mark William: Come Croon With Me, released by Yellow Sound Label. The recording was hailed as the "Album Of The Year" by Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio) and can be enjoyed wherever you stream music.

Mark William recently made his triumphant debut at Michael Feinstein's brand new venue at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana. This past September Mark William made his highly anticipated return to his New York City home base The Green Room 42 repeatedly bringing a sold-out audience to their feet with his thrilling vocals and electrifying choreography.

On Saturday October 2nd he had the honor of singing God Bless America at Yankee Stadium. Prior to the pandemic, Mark debuted his act in the luxury cruise market, wowing audiences from around the world. Look for Mark's spring 2022 concert tour which will take him from coast to coast. Mark William: Back With A Beat is directed by Preston and Richard Ridge with arrangements and musical direction by renowned composer Clint Edwards.

As a landmark playhouse site in the pages of American Theatre History, the Woodstock Playhouse today is a Not-for-Profit theatre under the ownership & directorship of the Pan American Dance Foundation, Inc., which also owns and operates the New York Conservatory for the Arts of Hurley, NY. The organization has invested their years of growth to purchase, enclose, revitalize and preserve the Woodstock Playhouse, a treasure of national theatrical history, for the current & future generations. Performances by internationally recognized entertainers at the Woodstock Playhouse are a mainstay of its present day as much as throughout its historic tapestry.

Today's Woodstock Playhouse is a vibrant venue featuring a wide range of productions, festivals and events established for the gathering of Woodstockers and visitors to its internationally recognized home of Art, Music, celebrated small town hospitality, and a tapestry of innovative thinkers.

Tickets for "Mark William: Back With A Beat" are available at: https://www.woodstockplayhouse.org/markwilliam

Woodstock Playhouse is located at: 103 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock, NY 12498

Telephone: 845-679-6900