Lake George Dinner Theatre Presents OLD LOVE By Norm Foster

Lake George Dinner Theatre's 57th season continues with Old Love by Norm Foster, opening on September 13, 2024, and running through October 12, 2024.

Old Love is a whimsical love story that spans three decades. Bud has been smitten with Molly from the first time they met. But he was already married, and she was the boss's wife. And besides, she never remembers who he is anyway. A story of courtship, rekindled romance and the indomitability of love, this clever and witty play celebrates the never-ending pursuit of romance - both old and new.

The company will welcome two extraordinary talents to our stage for the very first time. Laurie Dawn (Molly) and David Sitler (Bud) are set to take us on a heartwarming journey through the years, bringing a rich tapestry of characters to life with their incredible versatility.

Artistic Director Jarel Davidow says, "I am excited to bring the comedy Old Love to our stage as we continue our season of Love & Laughter. Old Love is a beautiful and funny romantic comedy that our audiences will adore. As a love story that spans thirty years, it is hilarious, relatable and very moving."

Lake George Dinner Theatre offers seven performances per week - matinee shows are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and evening shows on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Seating for the matinee begins promptly with lunch at 11:30 am with the performance at 1:00 pm. The evening show begins with dinner at 6:00 pm followed by the performance at 7:30 pm. Meal choices for both matinee and evening shows are Center Cut Bone in Pork Chop, Chicken Française, Faroe Island Salmon or Vegetarian Pasta Primavera. All meals are served with salad, rolls, dessert and coffee or tea.

Tickets are available on our website at https://www.lakegeorgedinnertheatre.org. For more information, contact the Box Office at 518-668-5762 ext. 411 and for group sales call the Group Sales Office at 518-668-5762 ext. 421.

