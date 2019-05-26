Kitchen Theatre Company To Exhibit The Work Of Los Angeles Artist Mary Rappazzo

Now on exhibit in the Kitchen Theatre Company's Judith Holliday Lobby Gallery is the work of Los Angeles-based fine arts painter, digital artist, and graphic designer, Mary A. Rappazzo. Her paintings will be on display during the run of Tribes by Nina Raines, June 2-June 23.

Mary A. Rappazzo's work is paired with Tribes, a play about a family whose deaf son has been never been permitted to learn sign language and his unplanned introduction to the world of other *D/deaf people, because her work falls into three themes as described by the artist, who is also Deaf.

"I usually paint three common themes," says Rappazzo. "One theme depicts outsiders looking in. It seems easy to see that in many of my paintings, someone or something seeks to be included. This element often relates to a second theme of social justice and injustice. A third common element is that the figures in my paintings are often missing a sensory organ (e.g., missing an eye, ears, or a mouth), but they are still connecting and engaging with the world around them. Honestly, I didn't notice that about my work for many years; these people who lack sensory features just came out of me and onto the canvas."

Mary's paintings have been shown at galleries nationally and in Japan. Her work has garnered national awards and has been featured in several textbooks and magazines, as well as television.

To see more of her artworks, Mary's fine arts website is www.mar1eye.com. For digital art and illustration, visit 1 Eye Art and Design, www.1eyeartdesign.com.

The Judith Holliday Lobby Gallery is open one hour before all performances of Tribes. In general hours are Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday at 6:30pm, Friday/Saturday at 7pm, Sunday at 3pm or by appointment by contacting Brynn at brynn@kitchentheatre.org or 607 272-0403. See the calendar below for curtain times, and visit kitchentheatre.org for more about Tribes.

*The word 'deaf' with a lowercase 'd' refers to the audiological aspect of not hearing sound; Deaf with a capital 'D' refers to Deaf people who share the same language (ASL) and culture.





