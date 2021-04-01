Kitchen Theatre Company Gears Up For Its Third Annual LIP SINK Spring Fundraiser

The Kitchen Theatre Company has announced that it is taking its Lip Sink Spring Fundraiser, an annual tradition dating back to 2017, online as a music-video contest.

The virtual event, produced by KTC Line Producer Ellen Jackson, will support the theatre's return to live performance and will begin with an opening ceremony on April 17th at 7PM and conclude with a closing ceremony on May 8th at 7PM.

"We love seeing the many creative, hilarious, and inspired ways folks express themselves, and all for the love of KTC! We're excited to bring this special event online this year" said Jackson. "The virtual space allows us to hear from more KTC favorites (who may not live in Ithaca), and to involve more folks in the fun spirit of a little friendly competition. We can't wait to see everyone there."

The opening ceremony takes place on Zoom and will introduce the competitors and launch the fundraising cycle with a champagne toast. Afterwards, each participant's original lip sync video will go live on CauseVox, the Kitchen's peer-to-peer fundraising platform, where audience members will have the opportunity to watch each entry and donate to push their favorite performer(s) into the lead. Special prizes, incentives, and appearances will also be introduced throughout the competition. The fundraising cycle will conclude on Zoom at the closing ceremony to crown winners, award prizes, hear from special guests, and celebrate the raising of much-needed funds for KTC.

"This is going to be so much fun!" said Interim Producing Artistic Director David Winitsky. "These music videos keep alive the performance spirit of KTC's Spring Fundraiser, and bring hugely needed funds. Plus, the teams are amazing, and the videos are going to be a joy to watch."

Lip Sink will directly support the Kitchen's return to live performances with the outdoor production of SHAPE by Kara-Lynn Vaeni, which will play in the West End's Washington Park from June 6-27, 2021. SHAPE offers a hilarious and honest look at a woman's journey to discovering her own strength and power.

The Kitchen will also be offering "Lip Sink Party Packs'' for those who either wish to kick off the opening night event with the previously mentioned toast or those who wish to support the theatre and cannot attend the event. The celebratory baskets will be filled with items and promotions from local vendors, specifically Ithaca Bakery, Emoticakes and Red Feet Wine Market. Each pack, although valued at over $75, will sell for $50, with the option to add an additional $15 delivery service.

"We are so grateful to be a part of such a wonderful and supportive community." says Connectivity Associate, Marissa Accordino. "Both our local partners and patrons have continued to see us through what continues to be an unprecedented season, and it is because of their repeated generosity that we are looking forward to having more important conversations happen in The Kitchen."



Learn more at www.kitchentheatre.org/lipsink.