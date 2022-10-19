Kitchen Theatre Company Continues It's 2022-2023 Season With EDITH CAN SHOOT THINGS AND HIT THEM

The 2022-2023 season continues at Kitchen Theatre Company with Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them, a coming of age story that explores the gap between childhood and whatever comes next.

Performances of Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them begin at the Kitchen Theatre Company in the Percy Browning Performance Space on Tuesday, November 1 and will run through Sunday, November 20.

With no parents, little food, and nothing in the bank account, Edith, her brother Kenny, and a giant stuffed frog are doing just fine, thank you very much. Making the rules up as they go with their new friend Benji, this rag-tag team meets their match when Edith ends up shooting something for real and the formerly indifferent outside world barges in whether they want it to or not.

Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them marks the directorial debut of Kitchen Theatre Company's Associate Producer and Community Engagement Coordinator, Tyler Struble, on the Kitchen stage. Struble, who began his tenure at the organization as the Artistic and Administrative Fellow during the 2019-2020 season, says "I've been fortunate to call KTC my artistic home for the past three years. The graciousness I've been offered at every level has meant the world to me as I step into my first opportunity directing for the company. The Kitchen has always been devoted to developing the skills of the young artists they work with and I'm honored to play a part in that mission."

Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them will feature Marielle Young*, Glenn Obrero, and Declan Thomas Desmond as Edith, Kenny and Benji, respectively, creating a chemistry-packed ensemble that lends authenticity to Pamatmat's story.

The creative team for Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them at the Kitchen will be rounded out with scenic design by Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez, costume design by Iris Estelle, lighting design by Paul Vaillancourt, and sound design by Jonathan Taylor. Casting Director is Lisa Donadio, Lead Electrician is Ashley Crespo, Production Stage Manager is Kayla Owen and Assistant Stage Manager is Miranda Thompson.

Special events for Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them include post-show discussions with artistic staff on November 1st, 2nd & 3rd, actors' forums on November 11th & 18th, and BIPOC Community Night on Saturday, November 12th.

*member, Actors' Equity Association