Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Spring 2023 Festival to Present José Limón Dance and ABT Studio Company

The performances will take place on June 3 and 4.

Feb. 25, 2023  

The Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Spring 2023 Festival will present a double bill featuring the José Limón Dance Company and American Ballet Theatre Studio Company on June 3 and 4, at 6pm. General Admission, $45-65.

The José Limón Dance Company will present two of the master choreographer's most iconic works, Chaconne (1942) and The Moor's Pavane (1949). The Moor's Pavane, based on Shakespeare's Othello, is a deeply personal piece that has been interpreted by notable dancers such as Rudolf Nureyev and Cynthia Gregory and is considered a hallmark of modern dance. This will be the company's first performance on our Mountain Stage and will feature a new cast of talented performers. Don't miss your chance to experience the beauty and power of Limón's choreography in this special presentation.

"We are thrilled to honor Limón's legacy and bring his timeless works to a new generation," said José Limón Dance Company's Artistic Director, Dante Puleio. "His work is a testament to the power of dance, and we are honored to carry that torch."

The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company performs masterworks of the classical and neoclassical canons alongside contemporary and newly created works. The group commissions a wide variety of choreographers to create new, custom pieces on the dancers each season. As part of the ABT Women's Movement, the Studio Company commissions at least one new work by an emerging female choreographer each year. The vibrant young dancers of ABT Studio Company leverage the artistry, professionalism, and innovation of American Ballet Theatre to engage with a worldwide audience.The program showcases the talent and versatility of the Studio Company's exceptional dancers and is a must-see for dance lovers and fans of the arts. Get your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of breathtaking movement, stunning costumes, and masterful choreography.

Kaatsbaan has a no refund policy. Ticket insurance is available upon checkout.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability.




