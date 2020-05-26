KNOW Theatre Throws Back to the Roaring Twenties With Online Radio Plays

In these uncertain times of 2020, throw back to the Roaring Twenties, with radio theatre in the comfort of your own home!

KNOW Theatre has brought Off-Broadway theatre to Binghamton, New York since 1993, and is now presenting these radio adaptations of classic and hidden gem public-domain plays from the 1920s and before.

"It's a way to keep the actors and the crew that we work with at KNOW creative so they can get that outlet and give audiences something for them to enjoy while we're all trapped," Stage Manager Duncan Lyle told WBNG.

So far, the company has performed Cocaine by Pendleton King, as well as The Sequel by Percival Wilde.

Listen to the plays on Anchor here! The plays are also available on Spotify, Radio Public, Pocket Casts, Breaker, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts.

