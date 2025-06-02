KINKY BOOTS Comes to Fort Salem Theater This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fort Salem Theater will present the Regional Premiere of Kinky Boots from June 20th through July 6th, 2025, bringing the moving story of self-belief and the power of embracing differences to the stage in a vibrant new production. Based on the hit movie, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein. The production is directed and choreographed by Rebecca Paige, whose previous Fort Salem credits include Diana in Next to Normal and the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone.

Greenwich-native Brendan Brierley leads the company as Charlie Price, alongside guest artist LaRon Lee Hudson in the role of the fierce and fabulous Lola/Simon. Hudson recently toured the U.S. in productions of Discovering Frederick Douglass, and Neveah's Brother, in addition to performing in A Christmas Carol Off-Broadway. They have appeared across the country in Godspell (Judas), Next to Normal (Dan), Hands on a Hard Body (Ronald), Jesus Christ Superstar (King Herod), and Ragtime (understudy Coalhouse), among others.

The cast also features Arianna Dreher as Lauren, Emily Jenkins as Nicola, Dan Evers as Don, Jackie Grant as Pat, Connie Marie Rao as Trish, AJ Halsey as Harry and Richard Bailey (understudy Charlie), and Michael Bertone as George. Lola’s Angels are performed by Liam Reynolds, Nik Gatz, Daniel Cormie, and Josha Roopnarine, alongside Luke Buff as Young Charlie and Logan Leach as Young Simon. David Braucher plays Mr. Price, and Jacob Crowd takes on the role of Simon Sr. The ensemble features Anthony Jones, Vincent Panetta, Lily Reynolds (understudy Angel), Tyler Rexhouse (understudy Richard Bailey), Debbie Warnock (understudy Trish), and Marlee Wymer.

Music direction is by Jared West, with vocal direction by Iris Rogers. The up-beat score is brought to life by a live band featuring Robert Ackerman on percussion, Gabe Gallagher on bass, Kai Lamothe and Uta Nagai on guitar, and Jared West on piano. The creative team includes Production Stage Manager Margo Hatzel, Assistant Stage Manager Mel Magri, Lighting and Wig Designer Courtnie Harrington, Properties and Costume Designer Rebecca Paige, Assistant Choreographer Mea Cleary, Fight Choreographer and Dialect Coach Dan Evers, and Resident Scenic Designer Charles J. I. Krawczyk. The production is produced by Fort Salem Theater’s Interim Executive and Artistic Director, Courtnie Harrington.

A heartwarming, high-heeled hit, Kinky Boots struts onto the stage with a message of acceptance, friendship, and unapologetic self-expression. Winner of six Tony Awards, this dazzling musical features a soulful score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a story that celebrates finding strength in unexpected places. Audiences can expect high-energy dance numbers, fierce fashion, and unforgettable songs.

