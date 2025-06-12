Jim Stanek Will Lead The REV Theatre Company's New Production of BARNUM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The REV Theatre Company announced the cast and creative team for "Barnum," the second production of its 2025 season.

The rarely produced title makes its first appearance on the REV's Playhouse stage and will star Broadway veteran Jim Stanek in the title role of P.T. Barnum, the showman turned politician turned circus impresario. Stanek has appeared in no less than 9 Broadway musicals and steps into Barnum's shoes for his REV debut. "Barnum" also features Kelly McCormick as Charity Barnum and Chrissy Albanese as Jenny Lind.

The "Barnum" ensemble features (in alphabetical order) Lauren Emily Alagna, Alicia Albright, Gabriel Bommarito, Sawyer Coffin, Claudia Cooper, Andrew Fleming, Trey Harrington, Sophia Hillman, Scotty Jacobson, Karma Jenkins, Mason Derreck Lewis, Mitchell Lewis, Crystal Sha'nae, Katie Scarlett Swaney, and Carlita Vinciguerra.

"Barnum" is directed by the REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock. He states, "To undertake 'Barnum' is no small feat - and we're excited to create a new production for our audiences this summer. In addition to a thrilling cast and creative team, The REV will partner with Ithaca-based Circus Culture to advise and create special circus features specifically for this production. 'Barnum' is the perfect blend of great songs, light hearted storytelling, stylized staging, and thrilling circus influences to create a unique theatrical experience."

Smock is joined by choreographer, Ryan VanDenBoom, an MGR alum ("Kiss Me Kate" and "Altar Boyz") who is currently performing in the Michael Jackson musical, "MJ," on Broadway. Music Direction is by Dan Mullarney and the Assistant Music Director is Ben Kapilow. Amy Cohen of Circus Culture is the production's Circus Coordinator.

Additional members of the "Barnum" creative team include: Scenic Designer Milo Bue, Lighting Designer Dan Ozminkowski, Sound Designer Kyle Jensen, resident Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, Hair & Makeup Designer Mary Tyler, and resident Props Designer Marshall Pope. The Production Stage Manager is Nick Alteri with Assistant Stage Managers Terysa Malootian and Callista Veaughn. The Casting Director for The REV's 2025 season is Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

With music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Michael Stewart, and a book by Mark Bramble, "Barnum" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

