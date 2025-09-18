Jessica Kirson and More Set for Universal Preservation Hall Upcoming Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Universal Preservation Hall will continue to welcome a lineup of talent, bringing laughter, music, and unforgettable performances to the Great Hall in Saratoga Springs.

· Jessica Kirson (7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26) is an American stand-up comedian, actress, and producer. She has been awarded “Best Female Comic” by New York's MAC Awards and received the Nightlife Award for Best Stand-Up Comedian.

· Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare (7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30) is a theatre troupe that turns Shakespeare's classics upside down by having one cast member get deliberately intoxicated before each performance, while the rest of the cast must adapt to the chaos. Their production of “Hamlet” blends Elizabethan drama with impromptu comedic mayhem, making each show unpredictable and unique.

· Los Lobos (7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1) draws from Mexican American folk traditions alongside rock 'n' roll, blues, R&B, and Latin styles such as norteña and cumbia. Their legacy runs deep in roots, storytelling, cultural fusion, and musical versatility.

· Yonder Mountain String Band (8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6) is a progressive bluegrass group known for blending traditional bluegrass instrumentation with improvisational jams and influences from rock and country. Over the years, they've released numerous studio and live albums and continue to expand their sound with newer members.

· Branford Marsalis (7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27) is an internationally celebrated saxophonist, bandleader, composer, and educator, born into the legendary Marsalis family of New Orleans. He is known for his work with his long-running quartet. His résumé includes multiple Grammy awards, collaborations with major artists, and roles in both performance and music education.

· The Jokers of Magic (7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19) is a quartet of magician-comedians who combine sleight of hand, illusions, and irreverent humor. With credits including “America's Got Talent” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” they offer a laugh-your-butt-off evening where magic meets comedy in unexpected ways.

· Yacht Rock Gold Experience (7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11) is a tribute band dedicated to the smooth, soft-rock hits of the late 70's and early 80's, featuring lush harmonies and a six-piece rhythm section. This special performance features Elliot Lurie, co-founder of Looking Glass and singer of the #1 hit “Brandy (You're a Fine Girl).”

· Benny Benack III (7:30 p.m. Friday, May 29) is a jazz singer and trumpeter who has been recognized as DownBeat's #1 Rising Star Male Jazz Vocalist. “The Magic of Manhattan” is a sophisticated, energetic show celebrating New York City's musical legacy, ranging from the elegance of Café Carlyle to the gritty brilliance of 52nd Street jazz clubs.

