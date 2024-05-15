JERSEY BOYS Comes to The REV Theatre Company in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The REV Theatre Company has announced the company for the opening production of its 2024 season, "Jersey Boys."

The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, says, "What a great way to kick off the

season - with this iconic story about one of the greatest groups in American music history.

We're thrilled to bring this show to Auburn. Jersey Boys is set to become a record breaker for The REV - all 11 matinees are already sold out and we're down to the last few tickets for the run. Buy your tickets now!"

"Jersey Boys" is the international musical phenomenon that takes you behind the scenes - and behind the music - of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Featuring "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Sherry," "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)," "My Eyes Adored You," "Stay," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Walk Like A Man," "Who Loves You," "Working My Way Back to You," and "Rag Doll," among others.

The cast is led by the Four Seasons: Jess LeProtto as Frankie Valli, Caleb Albert as Nick Massi, Jeffrey Keller as Tommy DeVito, and Jake Mickel as Bob Gaudio.

The company also features (in alphabetical order) Mason Ballard, Andrew Betz, Antonio Emerson Brown, Anthony Cangiamila, Joseph DePietro, Marco Giacona, Joe Hebel, Matthew J. Hoffman, Tia Karaplis, Matthew Krob, John Leone, Maggie Likcani, Justine Long, Ava Massaro, and Jared Svoboda.

"Jersey Boys" is directed by Brett Smock with Music Direction by Alan J. Plado and choreography by Paige Faure. Alex Gutierrez is Assistant Music Director.

Additional members of the "Jersey Boys" creative team include: Co-Scenic Designers Marshall Pope and Chad Healy, Lighting Designer José Santiago, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, Hair & Makeup Designer Mary Tyler, and Sound Designer Daniel Lundberg. The Production Stage Manager is Kevin Gregory Dwyer with Assistant Stage Managers Mollie Heil and John Lacson Malley. The Casting Director for The REV's 2024 season is Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

"Jersey Boys" runs from June 5-22 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn with a "Pay What You Will" performance on Saturday, June 8 at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting THEREVTHEATRE.COM or by calling The REV box office at 315-255-1785.

