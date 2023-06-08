Irvington Theater & River's Edge Theatre Co. To Team Up For Adam Szymkowicz's MARIAN

Irvington Theater and its Arts Partner River's Edge Theatre Company have teamed up once again to create some outdoor theatrical magic this summer – this time in a co-production of Adam Szymkowicz's patriarchy-smashing comedy, Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood, coming to Irvington next month!

This “sweet farce” (Time Out NY) is a hilarious, subversive take on the classic tale of Robin Hood. In Szymkowicz's play, Robin is (and has always been) Maid Marian in disguise, and leads a motley group of Merry Men (few of whom are actually men) against the greedy Prince John. As the poor get poorer and the rich get richer, who will stand for the vulnerable if not Robin? What is the cost of revealing your true self in a time of trouble?

Directed by River's Edge Artistic Director Meghan Covington, Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood will be staged outdoors on the Main Street School Lawn in Irvington, next to Irvington Theater. The two companies last collaborated in 2021 on the New York premiere of The Parking Lot, also written by Szymkowicz, and also staged non-traditionally outdoors as part of #IrvingtonAnywhere, Irvington Theater's ongoing series of cultural events held outside of their venue.

“We chose this play because it fits our mission to reflect the human experience, spark conversation, and inspire social change,” says Covington. “It's a fresh new take on a classic story, and it expresses the important message that love is love, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. We are taking Robin Hood out of the dark ages and making it modern, vibrant, and fun. We hope audiences will leave feeling a bit more open hearted and open minded.”

The cast of Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood is led by Lauren Orkus and Amy Lynn, and also stars Candice Cross, Alex Fletcher, Johnny Gottsegen, Jacob Irons, Katie Kopajtic, Manu Marques, Billy Poorten, Marissa Porto, Orry Shackney, and Shenandoah Thompson. Ashley Nilsson serves as Costume Designer, Heather Campanelli as Sound Designer, and Elena Dure McGuigan as Stage Manager.

Join Irvington Theater and River's Edge Theatre Company for Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood on July 13, 14, 15 and 16 at 7:30pm on the lawn behind the Main Street School, located at 101 Main St, Irvington, NY 10533. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on, and be advised that there will be no public restrooms at these performances. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at www.irvingtontheater.com/marian. 10% of ticket sales will go to The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center, a non-profit institution providing a range of services for that community in Westchester County, NY, and the Lower Hudson Valley Region.

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 121-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. Their theater, located inside of Irvington's Town Hall, remains temporarily closed as a much-anticipated HVAC system is installed. Until then, IT will continue to offer an exciting combination of in-person, offsite events and virtual programming as part of #IrvingtonAnywhere.

River's Edge Theatre Company reflects the human experience, sparks conversation, and inspires social change through quality, thought-provoking theatre. They shed a light on society's most pressing issues while inviting theatergoers to step to the outer limits of their comfort zones.

This project was made possible by with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regnant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by ArtsWestchester.