Internationally Renowned Performance Artist Eiko Otake Debuts A BODY IN PLACESAt Rochester Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Film, and the University of Rochester Program of Dance and Movement will present Eiko Otake in her Rochester debut at the 2025 ESL Rochester Fringe Festival. This one-night-only performance of "A Body in Places" will take place Thursday, September 19, 6:00pm at the Spurrier Dance Theater, on the University of Rochester's River Campus.

Celebrated for her decades-long collaboration as half of Eiko & Koma-the first collaborative duo to receive a MacArthur Fellowship and the first Asian choreographers honored with both the Samuel H. Scripps/American Dance Festival Award and a Dance Magazine Award-Eiko Otake now creates and performs "memorable and transformative" (danceviewtimes) solo work blending film, live performance, and dialogue that addresses the pressing ecological and human crises of our time.

"To see the work of Eiko Otake is to become acutely aware of raw emotions that are universally felt but uniquely experienced" (Daria Art Magazine). In this singular performance, Eiko will screen and discuss some of her recent films, including "A Body in Tokyo." This special evening will also include live performance by Eiko-creating an immersive, multisensory experience for audiences that blurs the line between performer and environment.

Eiko's experimental practice pushes beyond traditional definitions of dance, blending movement, image, and place to explore mortality, memory, and the passage of time. Her work continually challenges where dance can happen and what it can be, offering deeply personally encounters that transcend far beyond traditional performance spaces.

Tickets are $15 and available at https://tinyurl.com/abodyinplaces or at the door. Students free with ID. One show only-purchase early!

This performance is part of a multi-event series entitled Dance on Film. To learn more visit: https://onfilmrochester.org/

This event is made possible with the support of the Schwartz Performing Arts Fund of the Institute for the Performing Arts, the Central New York Humanities Corridor, the Humanities Project, Film and Media Studies, the Program for Visual and Cultural Studies, the University Committee for Interdisciplinary Studies, and the Department of Modern Languages and Cultures.