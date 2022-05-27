Human Connection Arts Premieres FREEDOM DANCE At The Gene Frankel Theatre

Human Connection Arts, a non-profit founded by NYC-based artist and body painter Andy Golub, announced today performance dates of the group's second Naked Theater production, "Freedom Dance."

Running from June 2 through June 5, 2022 at the Gene Frankel Theatre at 24 Bond Street in lower Manhattan, "Freedom Dance" consists of a series of playful scenes that build a symbolic, existential story about the challenge of coping in our current troubled world. The production will feature a totally nude cast.

"It's actually not about the nudity at all," says writer/director, and Founder of Human Connection Arts, Andy Golub. "Clothing covers up our natural state. We are socialized on so many levels, it prevents us from processing ourselves, each other and the world around us."

Throughout the production, a series of existential scenes build an abstract story filled with original music, song, dance, movement, and acting. Scenes include a dance scene exemplifying the relationship of fire and the tree as she burns him down, a person perpetually swimming, the contemplations of a disgruntled god, and the cast symbolically sharing various interpretations of what is freedom.

"There is a time in life when things get so complicated, that we simply need to simplify, to step back and see things in a more basic way," says Golub. "This production is designed to help people to get back to seeing the basic, important things in life."

Prior to turning to theater production, Golub has organized many large-scale art events throughout Europe and the U.S., and his "living art" has been featured at many New York City Parades and Pridefests.

Naked Theater's production of "Freedom Dance" stars Annie Cox, Atlantis Carp, Ethan James First, Joseph Grosso, ​ Luca Villa, ​Maggie Rineman, Mizuho Kappa, Nora Gatz, and ​​Raul Gajasamharamoorthy.

The production is written and directed by Andy Golub and stage managed by ​​Raul Gajasamharamoorthy with lighting and sound by Hammer Productions. It runs June 2-5 at the Gene Frankel Theatre at 24 Bond Street in Lower Manhattan.

"Freedom Dance" is a unique, one-of-a-kind show with a very limited run of just four performances: Thursday - Saturday night at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. The production runs approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are $35. Must be 18 years or older to attend.

To be part of this historical theater moment visit: http://www.nakedtheater.org.

Venue information: https://www.genefrankeltheatre.com/.