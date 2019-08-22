Hoff-Barthelson Music School Hosts An Open House For Its Early Childhood Program

Start the new school year off right by learning all about Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Early Childhood Program - attend an Open House on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:30 am! Children ages 6 months to 5 years and their adults are invited to join in the fun of a music and movement class at 10:30 am, followed by a brief Q & A with faculty, and a reception during which you can socialize with other families.

Weekly classes for preschoolers incorporate exercises and games that involve singing, moving, improvising, and using small percussion instruments to promote keen inner hearing and rhythmic sensitivity. Props such as colorful balls, hoops, scarves, and puppets animate musical concepts and engage the senses and imagination. Even the very youngest children develop focus, spatial awareness, fine and gross motor skills, social skills, and the ability to work with others-all while having fun.

Classes are available for parents/caregivers with their children as well as in a "drop-off" format for children who enjoy attending music class independently.

Hoff-Barthelson's Early Childhood classes encourage and support the development of children's minds and bodies through Dalcroze Eurhythmics, a renowned teaching method that pairs music and movement. Hoff-Barthelson is known for one of the largest faculties of Dalcroze trained and certified teachers in the United States.

For families interested in taking the first steps in learning to play an instrument, Piano Together (group piano classes) Little Pipers Recorder Classes, Suzuki Pre-Twinkler for Violin and Beginning Ukulele are hands-on classes for older threes and up. Other offerings include Petite Chorus, an introduction to the world of choral singing and Saturday Songs, a class where children ages 3 and 4 explore musical concepts. These fun, interactive and informative classes are a great way to introduce young children to musical instruction in a social setting with other children of similar ages, and is the perfect first step to private lesson instruction as children get older.

"The classes, grouped by age, are dynamic and interactive," said Laura Barnet, Early Childhood Music Specialist at Hoff-Barthelson. "Children love music. It is something that they can participate in at a young age; it fosters their complete development."

A complete listing of available classes and their descriptions can be found at https://hbms.org/young-children.php. For Additional Information, or to RSVP: hb@hbms.org; 914-723-1169; www.hbms.org





