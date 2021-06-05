Hangar Theatre's New Outdoor Performance Space Will Hold a Ribbon Cutting This Month

The Tompkins Chamber is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Tompkins Trust Company Stage at the Hangar Theatre at 801 Taughannock Blvd. The event will be held on Thursday, June 17, at 4:30 PM, and is open to the public. The Hangar's preview performance of The REALNESS: another break beat play will follow at 7:30 PM, kicking off the Hangar's 2021 Outdoor Mainstage season!

The Chamber will be joined by Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick, City of Ithaca Deputy Director of Economic Development Tom Knipe, Hangar Managing Director R.J. Lavine, Hangar Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky, Greg Hartz and Katherine Shaw from the Tompkins Trust Company leadership team, and Hangar staff, artists, and board members.

Tompkins Trust Company is the premier performance sponsor of the Hangar's outdoor season. Greg Hartz, President and CEO of Tompkins Trust Company, shares, "Arts and culture are important for the well-being of communities, as they often inspire us to move towards various levels of positive change by creatively telling stories and sparking important conversations. Our community is grateful for the opportunity to join the Hangar Theatre this summer to enjoy their performances safely at their outdoor stage. Thank you to the Hangar Theatre for your commitment to make the show go on, even when it has been extremely challenging to do so."

The Hangar's 47th Mainstage season will include five live, in-person productions including The Realness, Once, Sweeney Todd, Queens Girl in the World, and An Odyssey. The outdoor stage was designed by nationally recognized Scenic Designer Steve TenEyck with input from the Hangar's Production Manager of 25 years, Adam Zonder, and was built by local company, CSP Management, with landscaping by TMT landscaping. The stage was designed so that it can be packed away and re-assembled in future seasons.

The Hangar Theatre mirrors the Trust Company's dedication with Managing Director R.J. Lavine, stating, "As we get closer to our 2021 Outdoor Mainstage Season, we are strengthening our ties to local organizations and businesses, and seeking out new collaborative partnerships to deliver the highest quality programming possible. We are re-evaluating traditional ways of doing things, rethinking and redesigning systems and policies through the lenses of anti-racism, equity, inclusion, and accessibility so that everyone who comes to the theatre- patrons, students, volunteers, visitors, artists, staff and board members- have a truly exceptional experience. We want all patrons to feel and know that you are safe and welcome in this outdoor space."

Free and open to the public. To RSVP to the Chamber Ribbon Cutting, please e-mail rsvp@hangartheatre.org.

To learn more about the Hangar Theatre 2021 Outdoor Mainstage Season, visit hangartheatre.org.