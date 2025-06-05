Hangar Theatre Launches 2025 Summer Mainstage Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hangar Theatre has begun rehearsals for its 2025 three-show Mainstage season, marking the 51st season and 50th birthday of the Ithaca arts organization. Rehearsals are underway for a lively, smile-inducing rendition of the popular musical Million Dollar Quartet, which will kick off an exciting lineup of must-see shows this summer.

Producing Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky (she/her) has curated a roster of productions and artistic teams that combine skilled, experienced Tompkins County-based artists with exceptional out-of-town creatives to produce a dynamic series of engaging, entertaining, and memorable performances that, Serotsky noted, “Are all about getting unstuck. The three shows, while very different in their styles and settings, are all about recognizing that something needs to change, and having the courage to implement that change.”

The Summer 2025 Season opens with Million Dollar Quartet, a rock ‘n' roll musical inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins with a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. Audiences will be treated to high-energy performances from a talented cast of actor-musicians featuring unforgettable music that has shaped the landscape of pop music. In July, the intimate Hangar space will transform into a roadside diner for the musical Waitress, with music by pop superstar Sarah Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson. This award-winning musical, based on the motion picture by Adrienne Shelly, gets to the heart of what it means to be human, in a show filled with longing, loss, love, laughter, and–of course–pie. The season will close with Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B by Lansing-born and Ithaca College-educated playwright Kate Hamill. A wacky and witty take on the Sherlock Holmes stories, the show reimagines the legendary detective duo as they solve crimes in contemporary society.

This 50th Birthday Mainstage lineup, paired with a four-show KIDDSTUFF Theatre for Young Audiences series, epitomizes what the Hangar does best: we bring to life compelling stories in creative ways by maximizing a uniquely immersive space and the talents and skills of exceptional performers, musicians, designers, directors, artists and technicians. We hope that you'll join us this summer!

Hangar Theatre Summer 2025 Mainstage Productions

Million Dollar Quartet

Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux

Original Concept and Direction by Floyd Mutrux

Inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins

Directed and Music Directed by Jason Cohen

June 19–28, 2025

On December 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought rock ‘n' roll greats Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together at Sun Record in Memphis, Tennessee for the most legendary jam session ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that night to life in a toe-tapping, musical re-telling filled with broken promises, betrayals, celebrations, and an incredible score of rock ‘n' roll, gospel, R&B and country hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

Waitress

Book by Jessie Nelson

Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Based on the motion picture by Adrienne Shelly

Directed by Shirley Serotsky

Choreographed by Aimee Rials

Music Directed by Jeremy Pletter

July 10–19, 2025

Jenna, a waitress and talented pie-baker, is stuck in a small town and a troubled marriage. When life takes an unexpected turn, Jenna fears she may have to abandon her dream of opening a pie shop–until a nearby baking contest and the town's handsome new doctor offer her the tempting possibility of a fresh start. Surrounded by her quirky crew of fellow waitresses and loyal customers, Jenna summons the secret ingredient she's been missing all along–courage. Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, this hit musical offers a special recipe for finding happiness where we least expect it.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B

By Kate Hamill

Directed by Jen Pearcy-Edwards

July 26–August 2, 2025

A clever, comedic, contemporary take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous sleuth and sidekick duo by Lansing-born Ithaca College alumna Kate Hamill. This fast-paced re-telling of the world's most famous detective story brings oddball female roommates Sherlock Holmes and Joan Watson together as they join forces to solve outlandish cases in post-pandemic London. The two create a dynamic duo–solving mysteries and outwitting masterminds–until they come face to face with a villain who seems to have all of the answers.

The Hangar Theatre gratefully acknowledges our 2025 Mainstage Sponsors: Cornell University, Tompkins Community Bank, Upscale Remodeling, Chiuten Trowbridge, CSP Management, Travis Hyde Properties, Nest Communities, Cayuga Health, Don Spector & Stacia Zabusky, HOLT/Taitem/T.G. Miller, Ithaca Bakery, Miller Mayer, PW Wood & Dryden Mutual Insurance, Therm Inc., and Rachel Philipson Photography, and our 2025 Mainstage Media Sponsors Cayuga Radio Group, WVBR, the Ithaca Voice, and the Ithaca Times.

The Hangar Theatre is committed to making theatre accessible to the entire community through its Pay What You Will (PWYW) program. Patrons may pay what they can afford to see any show of their choice in our Mainstage and KIDDSTUFF series. PWYW is possible thanks to the generosity of our Mainstage PWYW sponsor Schlather, Stumbar, Parks & Salk, LLP, and our KIDDSTUFF Free and Subsidized ticket sponsor Wegmans Food Market.

