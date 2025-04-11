HELLO, DOLLY! And More Set for Cortland Repertory Theatre 54th Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cortland Repertory Theatre has unveiled its 54th annual summer season, running June 4 – August 15 at the Little York Pavilion in Preble, NY. The lineup features five productions, four of which are CRT premiers.

HELLO, DOLLY! kicks off the season, running June 4–13. With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker), this Broadway classic bursts with humor, heart, and high-energy dance numbers. Dolly Gallagher Levi is a spirited matchmaker who decides to find love for herself in the form of wealthy Horace Vandergelder. Featuring timeless songs like “Before the Parade Passes By,” “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” and the iconic title tune, this musical will be directed by Bill Kincaid, choreographed by Donald J. Laney, with musical direction by Nicholas Guerrero, the team behind CRT's acclaimed My Fair Lady last summer.

Next, from June 18–27, CRT revisits a comedy classic with Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE. This beloved play follows slobby sportswriter Oscar Madison and neurotic neat-freak Felix Ungar as they attempt to cohabitate with hilarious results. Directed by Tanner Efinger (Wait Until Dark), this play has “scarcely a moment that is not hilarious” (The New York Times).

From July 2–11, CRT travels back to the 1980s with THE WEDDING SINGER, making its CRT debut. Based on the hit film, this musical features a book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Beguelin. Professional wedding singer, and rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is the life of the party—until his fiancée leaves him at the altar. Can a sweet waitress named Julia help him believe in love again? Expect big hair, big laughs, and a rockin' score. This musical is directed and choreographed by frequent CRT choreographer Bryan Knowlton (Mamma Mia!, Saturday Night Fever), with Elizabeth McGuire as Associate Choreographer and Mark Ceppetelli in his CRT debut as Music Director.

Running July 16–25 is MURDER FOR TWO, a fast-paced, musical whodunit making its CRT debut and marking CRT's first-ever co-production with Portland Stage Company. Directed by Melanie Keller with music direction by Nicholas Guerrero, this zany show features just two actors - one playing the detective, the other playing all the suspects - as they also accompany themselves on piano. Packed with quick character changes, clever comedy, and musical mayhem, it's a murder mystery like no other.

Closing the season from July 30 – August 15 is the magical CRT debut of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright, this enchanting tale follows Ariel, a mermaid longing to live on land. When she trades her voice for legs to pursue Prince Eric, she finds herself in a race against time to reclaim her future. With beloved songs like “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and “Kiss the Girl,” this family favorite is directed and choreographed by Barbara Hartwig (Beauty and the Beast, Cats), with Canaan Harris as Music Director.

The CRT Box Office opens May 19. Adult tickets are $44 (center) and $42 (side). Seniors 62+, military, veterans, first responders, and groups of 10+ receive a $2 discount. Youth tickets (22 and under) are always $27. Subscriptions are available through May 16, and Five- or Six-Pack Flex Passes can be purchased all summer. Box Office hours at CRT Downtown (24–26 Port Watson Street, Cortland) are Monday–Friday 9:00–6:00 and Saturdays noon–6:00. Visit www.cortlandrep.org or call 800-427-6160 for more information.

