Garrett Clayton Joins OFC Creations Theatre Center's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW as 'Frank N Furter'

Clayton will make his upstate New York and Rochester Debut at OFC Theatre for the October 12- 31 run.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Geva Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Geva Theatre
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Garrett Clayton Joins OFC Creations Theatre Center's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW as 'Frank N Furter'

Garrett Clayton, well known for playing ‘Link’ in NBC’s HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, as well as one of the leads in Disney TEEN BEACH MOVIE FRANCHISE, has been added to top billing for OFC Creations Theatre Center's October regional production of The Rocky Horror Show. Clayton will make his upstate New York and Rochester Debut at OFC Theatre for the October 12- 31 run, playing the iconic character of Frank N Furter. This interactive production will allow both audiences and actors to experience this cult classic favorite in a uniquely new and different way.

Clayton, alongside a host of local Rochester actors, will be directed by OFC Executive Director Eric Vaughn Johnson in an immersive experience held at the OFC’s The Old Farm Café. Audience members will be seated at tables (by reserved seating) as the production takes place throughout the entire venue—between tables, behind the audience, and on OFC’s gazebo stage, and eventually traveling next door to the main OFC Theatre to experience ‘The Floor Show’ and the conclusion of this epic audience favorite.

"I'm thrilled to not only be taking on such an iconic character, but also to have the opportunity to join in the theatre community of Rochester, NY,” shares Garrett Clayton. “OFC Theatre has created an incredible environment supportive of LGBTQ+ works and artists, and I know this will be a unique experience for me and my fans."

Garrett is previously known for reoccurrences on FAIRLY ODDPARENTS reboot for Paramount+ as well as his recurring role on ABC Family's THE FOSTERS. In recent months, Garrett has been busy curating an online audience of 4.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million followers on Instagram, where he primarily posts dance content. Additionally, he and his husband host a Spotify series called A Gay In The Life (AGITL). AGITL is a behind-the-scenes look at their personal life, and interviews with LGBT and queer people from around the world about love, dating, sexuality, gender, LGBTQ+ rights, and more.

Eric Vaughn Johnson, is the creative mind behind both the production and bringing Clayton onboard. “OFC’s production of Rocky Horror is an opportunity for not only Rochester audiences, but fans of Clayton from near and far, to experience his talent in not only an iconic role, but a unique and interactive presentation of this favorite film and stage show. By having this at OFC’s The Old Farm Café, audiences, especially those who love the ‘audience participation’ aspect, are in for a real treat with this immersive experience.”

Rocky Horror is part of the Broadway in Brighton Series, comprised of six musical productions under the direction of Johnson. Clayton is just one of several equity and professional actors who will be featured this season. As part of the new series, OFC Creations is becoming one of the few theaters in the nation to employ a full-time professional Resident Acting Company. For the 2023-2024 series, OFC has hired Eric Schutt as the first member. Schutt will play Brad in Rocky Horror, alongside his wife Courtney (OFC’s Operational Manager, and Magenta in the cast). Both are also instructors to several youth and teen productions held at OFC.

This “Family” theme is an intrinsic value and environment created at OFC. OFC Creations is known for their welcoming and nurturing environment and is home to LGBTQ+ programming and artists.. It employs are 50 staff members, 10 of which are full-time, and has the largest theatre summer camp program in NYS. Created by Johnson in 2005, it is co-owned by Johnson and his husband Hunter Ekberg, who serves as Director of Theatrical Experiences.

Audiences are invited to “Do the time warp Again!” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Show! Tickets to The Rocky Horror Show are now available at Click Here or by calling 585-667-0954.

About Garrett Clayton

Garrett Clayton can be seen heavily recurring on the live action FAIRLY ODDPARENTS reboot for Paramount+. He recently won the Ovation Award for Best Lead Actor in a Musical for his performance as ‘Pennywise’ in IT: A MUSICAL PARODY at The Rockwell Table & Stage, and was nominated for Best Actor by Broadwayworld.com. In features, he can currently be seen in BETWEEN WORLDS opposite Nicholas Cage, as well as a lead in the indie PEEL opposite Emile Hirsch

Garrett is well known for playing ‘Link’ in NBC’s HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, and was the lead of the indie feature KING COBRA opposite James Franco and Christian Slater, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival to incredible reviews. It was an edgy turn for Garrett, who was previously known for one of the leads of the Disney TEEN BEACH MOVIE franchise as well as his recurring role on ABC Family's THE FOSTERS. Additionally, his thriller film DON'T HANG UP premiered at the LA Film Festival and he acted opposite Al Pacino and Judith Light at the Pasadena Playhouse production of GOD LOOKED AWAY.

In recent months, Garrett has been busy curating an online audience of 4.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million followers on Instagram, where he primarily posts dance content. Additionally, he and his husband host a Spotify series called A Gay In The Life (AGITL). AGITL is a behind-the-scenes look at their personal life, and interviews with LGBT and queer people from around the world about love, dating, sexuality, gender, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. Their mission is to help educate and inform others about the lives of LGBTQ+ from various communities, and to speak with them about the ways in which their cultures, traditions, social norms, familial expectations, and religions have impacted their lives. 




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Review: ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN at Avenue Blackbox Theatre Photo
Review: ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN at Avenue Blackbox Theatre

What did our critic think of ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN at Avenue Blackbox Theatre? Rochester’s Avenue Blackbox Theatre is currently presenting “Zooman and the Sign”, an intense and challenging piece of theatre touching on topical themes, one that is worthwhile for audiences to grapple with and one that will leave you pondering long after you exit the theatre back onto Joseph Avenue.

2
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Syracuse Stage Photo
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Syracuse Stage

Syracuse Stage kicks off its 50th anniversary season with Heidi Schreck’s 'What the Constitution Means to Me', a clever, poignant, multifaceted gem of a play. Literally framed like an old photograph that stirs memory, the play begins as the middle-aged Heidi Schreck (Mel House) steps into a picture of her teenage self engaged in competitive debate.

3
The Leah Ryan Fund Reveals New Commission The Boost Photo
The Leah Ryan Fund Reveals New Commission 'The Boost'

The Leah Ryan Fund has announced its new commission: The Boost, a new commission to be awarded to mid-career women, trans, and non-binary playwrights age 40 and over to give them, and their writing, a “boost” to help them reach the next level in their careers. Learn more about how to apply here!

4
Photos: First Look at ALICE BY HEART at Rochester Fringe Festival Photo
Photos: First Look at ALICE BY HEART at Rochester Fringe Festival

Check out production photos from Alice By Heart at Rochester Fringe, which plays its final three performances this week!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What the Constitution Means to Me
Capital Repertory Theatre (9/15-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mat Kearney
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (11/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Proctor's Theatre (5/05-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Proctor's Theatre (3/19-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desperate to be Seen, Horrified of Being Known: a Ghost Story
The Geva Theatre Center: Fielding Stage (9/13-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GLASS MENAGERIE
Bridge Street Theatre (10/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Air Heart
The Cherry Arts (10/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You