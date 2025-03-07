GYPSY Opens at Ti-ahwaga This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ti-Ahwaga Community Players in Owego, NY, will present the musical fable Gypsy, considered by many to be the greatest musical in the American theater canon. Gypsy features music by Jules Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Arthur Laurents.

Gypsy is the story of an overzealous stage mother fighting for her daughters' success, while secretly yearning for her own, not realizing her own ambitions will eventually create Gypsy Rose Lee, the most famous burlesque performer to ever grace the stage. Set at a time when vaudeville was dying and burlesque was born, the show explores the highs and lows of family, fame, and show business.

The production is directed by Zach Curtis, former Artistic Director at Chenango River Theater. Curtis also directed last year's award winning production of The Elephant Man at Ti-ahwaga. The show features a twelve piece orchestra led by Music Director Chris VanDerwerker (Sunday in the Park With George), and is choreographed by Nicole Purtell (Groundhog Day, Cabaret).

Playing Rose, a role often called the King Lear of musical theatre, is Andréa Gregori. Sarah Wallikas makes her Ti-ahwaga debut as Louise, who goes on to become the infamous Gypsy Rose Lee. The rest of the cast includes Rick Kumpon (Herbie), Claire Gratto (June), Ethan Maher (Tulsa), and an ensemble featuring Isabella Delgado, Stephanie Espada, Willow Fedoris, Mary Hill, Kerry Kane, Nick Merrell, Conor Morrison, Jenn Perkins, H. Scot Saggiomo, Sammie Watts and Estella Webb. Making her theatrical debut as Rose's beloved dog Chowsie is Zoey.

The show will feature costume, lighting, and scenic design from Julia Adams, Laura Kensley and Zach Curtis, respectively. GYPSY is stage managed by Emily Canavan.

