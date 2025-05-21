GONZO GIRL Will Screen at Irvington Theater Following Tribeca Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 13, Irvington Theater will screen Gonzo Girl the day after its Tribeca premiere, and before it is distributed to theaters. Following the screening, Academy Award-winning actress Patricia Arquette will discuss her directorial debut, along with writer Cheryl della Pietra, whose novel – about her experience as the assistant to Hunter S. Thompson, the creator of gonzo journalism and one of America's most celebrated and storied literary giants – served as the inspiration for the film.

Set in 1992 in Aspen, Colorado, Gonzo Girl follows Alley Russo (Camila Morrone), an aspiring writer who takes on an assistant job to the iconoclast and founder of gonzo journalism, Walker Reade (Willem Dafoe). Alley is thrown headfirst into his psychedelic, drug-fueled world that blurs the boundaries between co-dependence and addiction. Witnessing her literary hero's fading glory, she falls deeper into his chaotic world and tries to help him finish his long-awaited novel–by any means necessary.

Gonzo Girl was produced by Tom Heller, an Irvington resident, who has produced and executive produced a string of critically acclaimed and financially successful independent films over the last ten years, including Academy Award-winning Precious, directed by Lee Daniels, and Danny Boyle's 127 Hours, which was nominated for six Oscars.

“We are grateful to Tom Heller for allowing us to screen this gorgeous film on the day after its Tribeca premiere. And we are thrilled to welcome Patricia and Cheryl to our theater. This will be one of Irvington Theater's most exciting events, and the official kickoff to our first summer season,” says Shana Liebman, co-chair of the Irvington Theater Commission.

This event takes place on Friday, June 13, at 7:00pm.

