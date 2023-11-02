Fort Salem Theater Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Full of Fantasy This Fall

Fort Salem Theater invites audiences to escape the winter chill with its upcoming production of William Shakespeare's timeless comedy, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," from November 16th to November 19th, 2023. The play will be performed on Thursday, November 16 at 7:30PM, Friday, November 17 at 7:30PM, and Sunday, November 19 at 2:30PM. There will be no performance on Saturday, November 18, due to Greenwich's Lighted Tractor Parade.

In this rendition of Shakespeare's most popular comedy, four young lovers find themselves ensnared in the dream-like embrace of an enchanted forest on a Midsummer's night, where sprites lurk and fairies rule. The play begins at an upscale ski resort at present day, but unrest in the fairy kingdom causes the climate to shift. As the seasons swap, humans and fairies find themselves mixed up in love and magic.

The talented cast includes Dorothy Slim Van Pelt as Hermia, Katherine Danforth-Hayes as Lysander, Henry Wilson as Demetrius, Mikayla Schaefer as Helena, Vidur Katyal as Theseus, Alanah Jackie Grant as Hippolyta, Anna Courtney-Jilek as Egeus, David Samuels as Bottom, Courtnie Harrington as Peter Quince, Liam Reynolds as Francis Flute, Vanessa O'Neil as Philostrate/Robin Starveling, Ethan Drinkwine as Snug/Moth, Rachael Armstrong as Tom Snout, Tess McHugh as Titania, Zach Kaiser as Oberon, Juno Catlin as Puck, Ryan Coburn as First Fairy/Cobweb, Natalie Heneghan as Peaseblossom, Vera Clary as Mustardseed, and Louise Clary as a Fairy.

The production team, led by Director Sarah Murphy, is set to deliver a captivating experience for audiences of all ages. Sarah Murphy, returning to Fort Salem Theater after her appearance in 2022's "Pride and Prejudice," is no stranger to literary classics, serving the community as the Library Director at Greenwich Free Library. She is also the co-director of Tiny Box Theater, with extensive experience in various theater capacities.

Music Director Eric Kufs is set to perform live alongside the cast, accompanying himself while singing tribute songs and pop hits that enhance the onstage action. Kufs is best known as the main songwriter for indie folk band Common Rotation and has released six full-length albums and recorded with the likes of They Might be Giants and Indigo Girls.

In addition to the production scenery built by FST's celebrated scenic designer Charles J.I. Krawczyk, specialty sculptures will be created for the production by artist Aaron Northrup, whose experience includes high profile works with Adirondack Studios, IATSE Local 52, and projects for both Disney and Universal Studios.

Rounding out the production team is Siri Allison as Assistant Director, Ethan Drinkwine and Amy Collins as Co-Stage Managers, Alanah Jackie Grant as Costume Designer, Courtnie Harrington as Lighting Designer, Vidur Katyal as Assistant Lighting Designer, and Kyle West as Producer.

Don't miss this enchanting rendition of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at Fort Salem Theater. Tickets range from $15-$36. For reservations, cast biographies, and further details, visit Click Here or call 518-854.9200.