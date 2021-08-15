Elizabeth Ward Land Will Bring STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE to the Mac-Haydn Theatre

Elizabeth Ward Land returns to the Mac-Haydn Theatre after earning dazzling reviews from press and audiences alike for her performance as Norma Desmond in the Mac-Haydn's 2019 production of Sunset Boulevard. She kicks off the theatre's Limited Performances series with her Bistro Award-winning cabaret, Still Within the Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt, running August 18, September 10 and September 17 at 7 p.m.

Touching on genres ranging from rock, country, folk, light opera, big band and mariachi, Land finds her perfect vocal match in this salute to the great Linda Ronstadt. Tracing her life and career to songs from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers vast catalogue, including "You're No Good," "Blue Bayou," "Frenesi," and "Long, Long Time," the evening promises something for every music lover.

Still Within the Sound of My Voice premiered at The Green Room 42 in July 2019. Following great reviews, the show returned to the venue for three more engagements over the next few months - selling out and garnering the 2020 Bistro Award for Outstanding Tribute Show.

Land will perform alongside special guests and Mac-Haydn favorites Gabe Belyeu (Tateh, Ragtime; Javert, Les Miserables; Arthur, Camelot) and Madison Stratton (Guenevere, Camelot; Tonya, Mamma Mia; Lady of the Lake, Spamalot).

The Mac-Haydn Theatre Limited Performances series runs August 18 through October 1 and features artists including James Benjamin Rodgers, Laura Helm, the Mac-Haydn 2021 Company and toUch Performance Art.

Vaccination is required for all patrons. For tickets and details on COVID-19 protocols, please visit www.machaydntheatre.org or call the box office at (518) 392-9292.