Elaine Hendrix to Star in HELLO, DOLLY! at OFC Creations Theatre

OFC Creations Theatre has announced the casting of Elaine Hendrix in OFC’s production of “Hello, Dolly!” next season. Hendrix is best known from Disney’s The Parent Trap as Meredith Blake, SNL’s Superstar, and the cult classic Romy & Michele's High School Reunion.

In the indie world, Hendrix has taken on a range of compelling roles, including Slanted (SXSW Narrative Competition Jury Award winner), Adopt a Highway opposite Ethan Hawke (SXSW premiere), and the highly anticipated horror film Swiped. Her extensive television work includes appearances on fan favorites such as Friends, Two and a Half Men, Criminal Minds, CSI, Transparent, and Maron. On stage, she has starred in Designing Women (original cast), Steel Magnolias, A Streetcar Named Desire, and the Off-Broadway production of It’s Just Sex (original cast).

A Tennessee native, classically trained dancer, and award-winning animal rights and LGTBQ activist, Hendrix has made her mark in unexpected and memorable ways. She was the villainous ‘Alex Wesker’ in the Resident Evil video game franchise, became four collectible Happy Meal toys as ‘G2’ in Inspector Gadget 2, and starred in her first Super Bowl campaign for Levi Strauss & Co. She was even featured as a clue on Jeopardy!

Hello, Dolly is OFC’s fourth musical in the 2025-2026 Broadway in Brighton Series. Based on Thornton Wilder's play The Matchmaker, the show debuted on Broadway in 1964 as a storming success, winning an unprecedented 10 Tonys at that year's ceremony and was adapted for the big screen five years later.

The story is set in 1880's Yonkers, where a rich and cantankerous widower by the name of Horace Vandergelder is on the lookout for a wife. To help him on his quest he engages the services of professional matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi, but little does he know that Dolly has his perfect match in mind from their very first meeting - herself! Now all she has to do is make Horace realize it as well! Hello, Dolly features the timeless songs "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Only Takes A Moment," and the title song, Hello, Dolly! is an extravagant old-school treat, following the efforts of the titular matchmaker to land a wealthy and cantankerous widow.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

