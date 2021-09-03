Early Childhood Open House Announces at Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Families eager to enroll their very youngest members in high-quality, safely delivered music education are invited to attend an in-person Open House on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:30 am. Join us to learn more about our Dalcroze-based music and movement program and get a taste of program activities parents and children can look forward to together.

Children ages 9 months to 5 years and their adults are invited to join in the fun of a music and movement class at 10:30 am, followed by a brief Q & A with faculty.

RSVP, masks, social distancing, and adherence to our Fall Safety Guidelines required for attendees.

About the Early Childhood Program:

Weekly classes for preschoolers incorporate exercises and games that involve singing, moving, improvising, and using small percussion instruments to promote keen inner hearing and rhythmic sensitivity. Props such as colorful balls, hoops, scarves, and puppets animate musical concepts and engage the senses and imagination. Even the very youngest children develop focus, spatial awareness, fine and gross motor skills, social skills, and the ability to work with others-all while having fun.

Classes are available for parents/caregivers with their children as well as in a "drop-off" format for children who enjoy attending music class independently.

Hoff-Barthelson's Early Childhood classes encourage and support the development of children's minds and bodies through Dalcroze Eurhythmics, a renowned teaching method that pairs music and movement. Hoff-Barthelson is known for one of the largest faculties of Dalcroze trained and certified teachers in the United States.

For families interested in taking the first steps in learning to play an instrument, Piano Together (group piano classes) Little Pipers Recorder Classes, Suzuki Pre-Twinkler for Violin and Beginning Guitar are hands-on classes for older threes and up. Other offerings include Petite Chorus, an introduction to the world of choral singing and Saturday Songs, a class where children ages 3 and 4 explore musical concepts. "These fun, interactive and informative classes are a great way to introduce young children to musical instruction in a social setting with other children of similar ages and is the perfect first step to private lesson instruction as children get older," said Laura Laura Barnet, Early Childhood Music Specialist at Hoff-Barthelson.

A complete listing of available classes and their descriptions can be found at https://hbms.org/early-childhood/

For additional information and to RSVP:

RSVP required: Visit www.hbms.org, e-mail hb@hbms.org or call 914-723-1169.