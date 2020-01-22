EMMETT & ELLA: A DOGGONE MYSTERY! Comes to the Kitchen Theatre Company

Fitz&Startz Productions, Theater for All Ages presents Emmett & Ella: A Doggone Mystery book & lyrics by Rachel Lampert, music by John Coyne at the Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 West MLK/State Street stage, on Saturday February 8 at 11am and 1pm and Saturday, February 15 at 11am and 1pm. Four performances only. Tickets are available online at kitchentheatre.org or fitzandstartzproductions.org, or by phone at 607 272-0570. Adults $12, children (under 14) $8.

Emmett and Ella, two charming and fun-loving canines were adopted by their human, Louella, nine years ago. Louella wants to surprise them with something special to celebrate their Adoption Day Anniversary and Emmett and Ella want to surprise Louella. What to do? What will make this a truly special day? Louella reads that a new French pastry chef, Bernot La Boulanger, has moved to town and decides to see if he can make something very special for her and the dogs. Coincidently, Rags, Emmett and Ella's canine friend has been taken in by Bernot and tells Emmett and Ella that he is learning French and also how to bake. Rags offers to make a special cake for the special day. And just a few minutes later Louella and Bernot complete the plan for a special cake for the special day. When Bernot's cake is delivered, Louella hides it from the dogs, but when she checks on it the next morning, it is gone! What happened to it? Emmett and Ella are determined to figure it out. And, what they find is "a doggone mystery!" Filled with delightful original songs and terrific performances by an energetic company of actor/singers, Emmett & Ella: A Doggone Mystery is a great family entertainment for a cold winter matinee.

The cast includes Benno Ressa (Emmett) and Natasha Bratkovski (Ella). This will be his third and her second time portraying these loveable pups in this new adventure. Eric Brooks* (Bernot La Boulanger) appeared in Aunt Mae Comes to Town and many other plays by Rachel Lampert. Making their Fitz&Startz debuts are Adara Alston (Louella), Mayson Sonntag (Rags) and Erin Lockett in numerous human and animal roles.

Fitz&Startz Productions works with theater artists from our community to create exciting, educational and always entertaining productions that are enjoyed by three-year-olds, ninety-three-year-olds and everyone in between. We receive support from a Creative Opportunity Grant, NYSCA-A.R.T./New York Creative Opportunity Fund (A Statewide Theatre Regrant Program). Sponsorship support for Kitchen Theatre Company's presentation of Theatre for All Ages comes from CFCU Community Credit Union and Ithaca Child. *This production is being presented under the auspices of the Actors' Equity Association Members' Project Code.

Four performances only in Ithaca - Saturday, February 8 at 11am and 1pm and Saturday, February 15 at 1pm and 3pm. Reserved seating. Tickets by phone (607) 272-0570, online at kitchentheatre.org or fitzandstartzproductions.org All performances at Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 West MLK/State Street, Ithaca, NY.





