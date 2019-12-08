Downstairs Cabaret Announces Productions For December and January

Downstairs Cabaret has announced its productions for December and January! Check out the listings below:

The I-Won't-Be-Home-For-Christmas Club - December 20-22 Only!

Patrick Dewane (creator and performer of The Accidental Hero) has written a new play, The I-Won't-Be-Home-for- Christmas Club. Strange things happen out on the road. Particularly at Christmas time. A local World War II soldier dressed as St. Nick for the orphans of Wiltz, Luxemboug. Thirty years later, it changed his life. Another soldier at war found pure peace in the middle of a battle, while children stuck at the Mayo Clinic found magic in a Christmas visit. The three stories echo the first Christmas where they weren't home for the holiday. Rochester's own Richard Brookins is featured in this heartwarming and surprising new show. His life was changed by his act of kindness in war, a reminder we never really know how we impact others. A wonderful family experience you won't soon forget!

The I-Won't-Be-Home-For-Christmas Club will be presented at Downstairs Cabaret at Winton Place, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton-Henrietta:

Friday, December 20 at 8:00pm

Saturday, December 21 at 8:00pm

Sunday, December 22 at 3:00pm

Tickets for all performances are $30 general admission (discounts for seniors, full-time students, military personnel, groups, and current DCT members). 1 hour 30 minutes, with no intermission. Each performance is followed by a talkback with the actor. Convenient free parking is available. For reservations, membership and volunteering opportunities, call (585) 325-4370.

The Uncle Louie Variety Show Holiday Special - December 26-28 Only!

The Uncle Louie Variety Show comedy has been taking the Italian-American communities by storm. They've been making people laugh for years with their characters and sketches that put smiles on peoples' faces and bring back memories of growing up Italian. They will make a stop in Rochester for 3 nights of laughter with a holiday special. Special guests for the evening will be singers George DeMott and Sam Vaccaro.

The Uncle Louie Variety Show- Holiday Special will be presented at Downstairs Cabaret at Winton Place, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton-Henrietta:

Thursday, December 26 at 8:00pm

Friday, December 27 at 8:00pm

Saturday, December 28 at 8:00pm

Tickets for all performances are $25 (general admission platform seating) and $30 (reserved table seating). NOTE: no discounts or gift certificate redemption available for this show. 2 hours 30 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission. Convenient free parking is available. For reservations, membership and volunteering opportunities, call (585) 325-4370.

Sing Us a Song: Jason O's Jukebox - December 27-31 Only!

Rochester-native Jason Ostrowski has played the piano since second grade. It has transported his career around the world: from his family living room to Cruise Ships, to dueling piano clubs, to Broadway. Welcome Jason home and join him and some of Rochester's finest musicians for an evening of Elton John, Billy Joel, Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, as well as requests from the audience (and a few fun showbiz stories thrown in for good measure). Jason once told his mom he wasn't a "jukebox"... but turns out Mom was right! Come sing along, drink along, and enjoy the party - perfect fun for your New Year's Eve celebration!

Sing Us a Song: Jason O's Jukebox will be presented at Downstairs Cabaret at 20 Windsor Street, near Eastman Theatre:

Friday, December 27 at 8:00pm

Saturday, December 28 at 8:00pm

Sunday, December 29 at 3:00pm

Tuesday, December 31 at 8:00pm

Tickets for all performances are $30 general admission (discounts for seniors, full-time students, military personnel, groups, and current DCT members). 1 hour 45 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission. Convenient free parking is available. For reservations, membership and volunteering opportunities, call (585) 325-4370.

Marc Salem's Mind Over Rochester: December 31-January 4 Only!

Mentalist Marc Salem returns to Rochester with his annual New Year's Eve family-friendly mind-blowing experience. Having appeared world-wide (New York City, Singapore, Toronto, London, Brazil, Australia, and more), Marc's funny and thoroughly astonishing display of mind reading is like nothing you've ever experienced. He doesn't bend spoons, hypnotize you, or predict your future. But he can tell you what you're thinking, deduce the serial number on a bill in your wallet, guess the sentence you've picked out of a book...and show you how to tap into the power of your own subconscious. He doesn't have anything up his sleeve except an amazing ability to understand and control the human mind. It's no wonder this engaging, baffling, and thoroughly entertaining foray into mind and matter has been a jaw-dropping hit from Broadway to London's West End to Sydney's Opera House! MIND OVER ROCHESTER features new material never before seen in Rochester as well as favorite mind stunners.

Marc Salem's Mind Over Rochester will be presented at Downstairs Cabaret at Winton Place, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton-Henrietta:

Tuesday, December 31 at 7:00pm - $30

Thursday, January 2 at 7:00pm - $27

Friday, January 3 at 8:00pm - $30

Saturday, January 4 at 3:00pm - $27

Saturday, January 4 at 8:00pm - $30

Tickets are $27-30 general admission, depending on performance time (discounts for seniors, full-time students, military personnel, groups, and current DCT members). 1 hour 30 minutes, with no intermission. Convenient free parking is available. For reservations, membership and volunteering opportunities, call (585) 325-4370.

Holly Near: January 16 Only!

Holly Near has been singing for our lives for over 45 years. Having grown up singing folk, pop, jazz and musical theater, she is not a traditional folk singer. Her lyrics can be tender, humorous and inspirational as well as biting and challenging -and all the while she keeps it personal. Gifted with a powerful voice and a love for entertaining, Ms. Near puts on a great show reflecting on the world in which we live, the complexities of love and integrity. She will be joined by pianist Jan Martinelli and vocalist Tory Trujillo.

An Evening with Holly Near will be presented at Downstairs Cabaret at Winton Place, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton-Henrietta: Thursday, January 16 at 7:00pm. All tickets are $30 for this special one-night-only event (no discounts). 2 hours, with one 10-minute intermission. The performance is followed by a meet-and-greet with Ms. Near. Convenient free parking is available. For reservations, membership and volunteering opportunities, call (585) 325-4370.

Now in its third year, Rochester Folkus continues bi-weekly at 20 Windsor Street, near Eastman Theatre. Folk, Traditional, Old-Time, Bluegrass, and other acoustic music is presented on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of every month (with occasional exceptions), 7:00pm-9:00pm. Upcoming featured artists include: Jed Curran (December 11), Rochester Finest Folks (January 15), Dave North (January 29), The daVines (February 12), and Tunes by the Tracks comes to Rochester Folkus (February 26). Ticket prices are $10 general admission. 2 hours, with a 15-minute intermission. Convenient free parking is available. For reservations, membership and volunteering opportunities, call (585) 325-4370.





