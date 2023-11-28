Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Diana Krall Will Perform at the Hershey Theatre in March

The performance is on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 28, 2023

Diana Krall will bring her upcoming 2024 tour to Hershey Theatre for a show on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at Click Here and www.Ticketmaster.com.

As the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart, Diana Krall’s unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. To date, her albums have garnered two GRAMMY Awards, ten JUNO Awards, and numerous Gold, Platinum, and multi-platinum certifications.

Krall’s 1999 release of “When I Look In Your Eyes” spent an unprecedented 52 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Jazz chart. Her most recent release, “This Dream Of You,” has garnered critical acclaim from fans and press alike. 

For more information, please visit Click Here or www.DianaKrall.com.


