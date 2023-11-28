Diana Krall Will Perform at the Hershey Theatre in March

The performance is on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
POPULAR
Diana Krall will bring her upcoming 2024 tour to Hershey Theatre for a show on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available online at Click Here and www.Ticketmaster.com.
As the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart, Diana Krall’s unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time. To date, her albums have garnered two GRAMMY Awards, ten JUNO Awards, and numerous Gold, Platinum, and multi-platinum certifications.
Krall’s 1999 release of “When I Look In Your Eyes” spent an unprecedented 52 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Jazz chart. Her most recent release, “This Dream Of You,” has garnered critical acclaim from fans and press alike.
For more information, please visit Click Here or www.DianaKrall.com.
Videos
|The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (2/27-2/28)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (5/13-5/14)
|Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
|SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Landmark Theatre (5/28-6/02)
|Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland
Turning Stone Resort Casino (12/07-12/07)
|Afterlife: a Ghost Story
Cohoes Music Hall (3/08-3/17)
|Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
|Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
|Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding
Universal Preservation Hall (1/18-1/21)
|One-Act Jamboree
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/06-6/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You