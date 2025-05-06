Depot Theatre Welcomes Sarah Wilson as Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Depot Theatre has announced the appointment of Sarah Wilson as its new Executive Director. Wilson, an accomplished communications executive and community builder with deep Adirondack roots, succeeds the Depot's first Executive Director, Kim Rielly, who will continue to serve on the theatre's Advisory Committee.

Wilson brings extensive experience in strategic communications and engagement. As the founder of PoP! Communications Campaigns, she has led successful campaigns for clients including Lionsgate Entertainment and Hearst Publishing. Her background also includes a fellowship in Behavioral Insights and Communications at the International Rescue Committee's Airbel Impact Lab, and service on local boards such as the Regional Office for Sustainable Tourism, Adirondack Film and Adirondack Health. She holds an MA in Media Studies from The New School.

"The Depot Theatre has long held a special place in the cultural fabric of the Adirondacks," said Wilson. "I'm honored and thrilled to lead such a vibrant and beloved institution into its next chapter, building on Kim's extraordinary legacy and expanding our connection to audiences, artists, and the broader community."

Depot Theatre Board Chair Scott Gibree added, "We are excited to welcome Sarah Wilson. Her exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and passion for the arts, storytelling, and community engagement uniquely position her to lead us forward as we approach an ambitious 2025 season and the development of our next five-year strategic plan. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Kim Rielly for her dedication and leadership."

The 2025 Main Stage season will include two plays and two musicals, reaffirming the Depot's commitment to artistic excellence and innovative programming. Award-winning Creative Directors Beth Glover and Karen Lewis shared, "While we wish Kim well and will miss her dearly, we are thrilled to welcome Sarah. It's especially fitting that this season's productions are filled with themes of hope and renewal, reflecting the fresh energy and promise Sarah brings to the theatre's future."

The Depot Theatre Academy will also expand, with over 60 young actors and student crew members participating this year. "We are thrilled to offer our most ambitious season yet for the Depot Academy," said Ginene Mason, Outreach and Education Director. "Our Teen Academy will perform The Drowsy Chaperone in June to open the Main Stage, and The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition will be presented by our Junior and Intro to Theatre students in August. We cannot wait to share the exceptional talent of our young performers with the Depot community!"

Wilson's early priorities will include a new five-year strategic plan focused on sustainability, deeper community partnerships, and enriched audience experiences. She will also explore new ways to creatively expand the theatre's local and regional impact. "Sarah's innovative approach to storytelling and community-building will be instrumental as we continue to grow our audiences," said Rielly. "I'm delighted to support her leadership and vision in my continued role on the Advisory Committee."

Located in a historic 1876 train station-and still serving as an Amtrak stop on the New York-Montreal route-the Depot Theatre remains a cherished cultural destination for locals, seasonal residents, and visitors alike.

For more information about the Depot Theatre, upcoming productions, or educational programs, visit depottheatre.org.

