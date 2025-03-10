David Zellnik's O TIME Comes to Catskill's Bridge Street

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An investigation into a young Brazillian artist's mysterious death leads an American playwright on a profound journey of introspection in “O Time”, being presented at Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre March 21-23 as the third installment in BST's SoloFest 2025.

Written and performed by David Zellnik (“Yank!”) and directed by Danilo Gambini, Associate Artistic Director at Studio Theatre (“Ni Mi Madre”), “O Time” was one of the top-selling shows in United Solo Festival's 2024 line-up in NYC last spring. This will be the play's Regional Premiere.

When “Yank!”, David Zellnik's musical about gays in the military during WWII, became a huge hit in Brazil in 2017, David flew down to Rio and found himself part of a passionate community of theatre makers that included George Luis, the show's vibrant 26-year-old producer. Two years later, George was dead – of a mysterious “sudden bacterial infection”. David returns to Brazil to attend his memorial, but the more he probes into George's personal life, the more he's forced to wrestle with his own feelings and fears and to examine the real source of his desire to understand George's life and death. Part memoir, part mystery – “O Time” explores the space between countries and cultures, language and translation, past and present, truth and lies.

“Perhaps our favorite of any of the world premieres we've produced here at BST is David Zellnik's haunting ‘The Letters', which we presented back in 2019,” says Bridge Street Theatre co-founder Steven Patterson. “This new piece, based on an actual experience from David's own life, is easily as riveting as any mystery. But, more than that, it's a deeply personal reflection on friendship, mortality, and cultural erasure. We're so thrilled and honored to be sharing it with our audiences in Catskill.”

“O Time” will be presented for three performances only – Friday March 21 and Saturday March 22 at 7:30pm, and Sunday March 23 at 2:00pm – on Bridge Street Theatre's intimate “Priscilla” Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, NY. For more details and ticketing information, visit bridgest.org/solofest-2025-three/.

While visiting the website, don't neglect to purchase tickets for the final production in this year's SoloFest – Erica Knight's “Ghost Dance: Picture of a Madman”, the tragic story of painter Ralph Albert Blakelock, created and performed by his own great-great-granddaughter! You'll also find information on the availability of a Season Pass good for admission to all five plays in Bridge Street Theatre's upcoming Mainstage Season for 2025 – Brian Dykstra's “Polishing Shakespeare”, Amy Herzog's “Mary Jane”, Carmen Borgia's “South: A Nautical Musical”, Hannah Moscovitch's “Red Like Fruit”, and Ernest Thompson's “On Golden Pond”.

Comments