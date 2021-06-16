County Players Will Reopen With PRIDE AND PREJUDICE in July

County Players, one of the longest running community theatre companies in the area has announced the reopening of the theater for their 64th Season!

The company will reopen the theater with the July 2021 production of the romantic comedy "Pride and Prejudice" by Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen. The remaining Main Stage Production schedule includes: September 2021 - "Prelude to a Kiss" by Craig Lucas; November 2021 - "The Price" by Arthur Miller; February 2022 - "Seven Keys at Baldpate" by George M. Cohan, based on the novel by Earl Derr Biggers

Finally the 64th season culminates with the main stage production in May 2022 of the hilariously funny Mel Brooks musical: "Young Frankenstein", with book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, and based upon his comedy film of the same name.

County Players will also continue the well-received CP2 Readers Theater Series with three mini-festivals beginning with:

Mini-Festival #1 October 2021: Reading #1 "The Children" by Lucy Kirkwood; Reading #2 "A Number" by Caryl Churchill

Mini-Festival #2 December 2021: Reading #1 "Mary's Wedding" by Stephen Massicotte; Reading #2 "Molly Sweeney" by Brian Friel

Mini-Festival #3 March 2022: Reading #1 'Grand Concourse" by Heidi Schreck; Reading #2"Uncanny Valley" by Thomas Gibbons

Complete information about the 64th Season of main stage productions kindly visit countyplayers.org/season-64. And for CP2 Series of Readers Theater visit countyplayers.org/cp2-series. Audition dates for all upcoming shows as they are announced, all information will be found at the County Players website at countyplayers.org under the banner heading for "auditions".