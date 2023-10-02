Cortland Repertory Theatre's 11th Annual Little York Fall Fiber Arts Festival is Set For This Month

The festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Cortland Repertory Theatre's 11th Annual Little York Fall Fiber Arts Festival is Set For This Month
Cortland Repertory Theatre will host their 11th Annual Little York Fall Fiber Arts Festival, to be held on Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15. This fine arts and crafts festival will be held in and around the Little York Pavilion in Dwyer Memorial Park at 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble. It will be hosted by the Board and Guild of Cortland Repertory Theatre with proceeds benefiting the theater’s seasonal expenses.

The festival hours will be 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 14 and 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 15. Numerous vendors from New York and neighboring states will be in attendance. These artisans offer a wide variety of fiber products for sale, including yarn and knitting supplies, raw wool and roving for spinning, felting supplies and finished products, unique jewelry, hand-crafted holiday decorations, and handmade clothing items including sweaters, mittens, scarves, socks, hats, and shawls. Also available will be all-natural gift ideas such as hand-crafted wooden bowls and baskets, candles, maple products, soaps and lotions, photography and cards.  

Vendors will include representatives from: Alchemist’s Whim, Ancient Threads Farms, Art And Function - Ukrainian Handmade, B Bowls, Braider’s Circle, Bouquet of Baskets, Burt’s Peaceful Valley Enterprises, Dan Tracy Designs LLC, European Sheepskins, Ewe-Wooly Yarn Co., Fat Yellow Dog Farm, Felt Goods, GLF Woolens, Glory Felt, Heather’s Fun Creations, Hummingbird Hill Photography & Cards, Knit Buffalo LLC (Sat. Only), Larrabee Farms, Lochan Mor Farm, Marion Lutz, Maslins Gardens (Sat. Only), Namaste Knolls Fiber Arts, Otter Lake Farm & Fiber, RE FORM IT ee, River Marie Design, S & S Syrup, Spinners Hill, Trinity Farm, Twisted Wool and West Creek Family Farm.

There is a $5.00 entrance fee to benefit CRT. Youth 12 years and under are admitted free of charge. The CRT Guild will have a refreshment counter available with snacks, coffee, and other warm beverages as well as light lunch offerings including hot dogs, sandwiches, and a wide variety of soups.

Whether you are looking for projects for yourself or searching for one-of-a-kind gifts for your friends and family to make for an exciting holiday season, this festival is sure to have something for everyone.  Plus, you can support your favorite local theatre in the process.  For more information, call Cortland Repertory Theatre at 607-753-6161 or visit Click Here.
 



Recommended For You