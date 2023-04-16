Cortland Repertory Theatre to Present Broadway's Colin Barkell In RHYTHM AND BLUES AND BBQ

The Cortland Repertory Theatre Board of Directors will host a new fundraiser for CRT, the dinner/concert "Rhythm and Blues and BBQ". This one-night-only event will be held at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, on Saturday, April 29. Doors will open at 6:00PM for the buffet style BBQ dinner, with an electric rock-a-billy concert performed by Broadway actor and CRT alumni Colin Barkell and his band "King Vaudeville". Tickets for the full dinner/concert are $60.00 per person and sold in tables of 4.

Colin Barkell made his CRT debut in the summer of 2019 when he performed the role of "Johnny Cash" in the musical "Million Dollar Quartet". Since that time, he made his Broadway debut in the musical "Paradise Square" and has created a powerhouse band "King Vaudeville" which specializes in rock-a-billy songs. His concert will feature an exciting mix of hits recorded by Cash, Elvis, Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, Howlin Wolf, John Lee Hooker and many more of the same style. A prolific songwriter, Barkell will also perform some of his own rocking musical creations, some of which can be heard, and seen as videos, on his YouTube channel and his website at www.colinbarkell.com. This 6'6'' baritone has been described as having "a voice as commanding as Johnny Cash, and an energy as raw as Elvis Presley". His original music blends his positive upbeat personality and classic musical influences, creating songs that are relatable, fresh and exciting.

The "Backyard BBQ" buffet will be catered by M&D Deli, and will include pulled BBQ pork, pulled chicken with peppers and onions, macaroni salad, cole slaw, tomato cucumber salad, and baked beans. Vegetarian options are available upon request. A beer/wine cash bar will be available and mix of desserts will be offered as well. A 50/50 raffle will be held that evening, to add to the Board's fund raising.

Tickets for "Rhythm and Blues and BBQ" are available by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland. Office hours are M-F, 9:00-4:00. Tickets are also available online at the CRT website at Click Here. The Box Office is also selling tickets for the final show in CRT's Spring Season, an evening of burlesque presented by the Bees Knees Burlesque Academy titled "Who Framed Jessica Rabbit?", to be held on May 12 -13 at 7:30 PM.

With CRT's summer season just around the corner, there is limited time left to order full summer subscriptions for the show lineup including Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, Xanadu, Unnecessary Farce, The Cake and The Wizard of Oz. CRT is also selling 5- or 6- pack summer Flex Passes. CRT's Gift Cards are available for any dollar amount and have no expiration date. Individual summer tickets will go on sale starting May 22, 2023, online and at the CRT Box Office. Discounts on summer individual tickets will be available for seniors (62 and up), military/veterans, first responders and "Under 21s". Patrons should note that a 4% technology fee will be assessed to all sales paid by credit card whether in person or online. As a customer incentive, this fee will be waived if paid by cash, check or gift card when in person.