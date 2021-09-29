Cortland Rep Adds AtmosAir Indoor Air Technology To All Theatre Facilities

Cortland Repertory Theatre is announcing today that it has installed AtmosAir Solutions bi-polar ionization technology to improve the indoor air quality throughout all their facilities, including CRT Downtown's theatre, lobby and offices as well as in the Little York Pavilion's theatre and backstage areas. The addition of the BPI technology will help improve wellness and safety for all CRT's patrons, employees, guest performers and artistic staff.

AtmosAir's BPI tubes, installed in the theater's HVAC systems, improves wellbeing by suppressing airborne and surface micro-organisms and pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and mold, and reduces odors as well as unhealthy and irritating volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The technology makes buildings more sustainable while reducing energy and operational costs and adds an extra layer of protection from the spread of coronavirus.

"Having been shuttered for the past year and a half, we are anxious to welcome our patrons and friends back inside our venues to again watch live theatre in a safe, healthy environment," said Kerby Thompson, CRT's Producing Artistic Director. "Upgrading our HVAC systems with this latest technology is a long-lasting health benefit against the spread of coronavirus, and will assure our audience that, as always, their health and wellbeing are CRT's top priority."

"We are delighted to provide Cortland Repertory Theatre a healthier indoor environment," said Steve Levine, President and CEO of AtmosAir. "It's important for those who go to the theater and the staff to feel confident about being indoors. Delivering effective health and wellness measures is going to be essential for ensuring a safe indoor experience. We're pleased to partner with Cortland Repertory Theatre and believe our bipolar ionization technology will be crucial to creating a clean and sanitized indoor environment throughout all their buildings."

Using patented ionization tubes, the AtmosAir's technology cleans the air without using chemicals or creating unwanted environmental byproducts. Its tubes emit ions into the air that seek and mitigate harmful air pollutants. Most passive air filtration systems remove pollutants as the air passes through a filter. With AtmosAir the inside air is continually being purified.

AtmosAir's BPI technology also helps play a role in reducing the spread of coronavirus. Tests performed by Microchem Laboratory, one of the world's preeminent laboratories for testing sanitizing products registered by the EPA and FDA, confirmed that the presence of coronavirus was reduced by 99.92 percent within 30 minutes of exposure to AtmosAir's BPI technology in a contained space.

AtmosAir BPI indoor air technology is installed in over 7,500 locations in the US and globally and widely used in the hospitality industry in casinos, hotels, airports, and cruise ships.