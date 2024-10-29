Composers Concordance to Present TIMBRE TANTRUM Series Event in November

Discover the vibrant sounds of four trumpet virtuosos at NUBLU's 'Timbre Tantrum' series event.
On Friday, November 29th, 2024 at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present the next installment of its 'Timbre Tantrum' series. Each event this season features 3 or 4 of the same instruments, plus rhythm section. This first incarnation at NUBLU showcases 4 great trumpet players performing brand new music written for this occasion. Trumpet greats Franz Hackl, (IDO Quartet, Outreach Orchestra), Mark McGowan (Illinois Jacquet Big Band, Lionel Hampton Orchestra, Duke Ellington Orchestra), Peter Oswald (Hybrass Festival, Blechblos'n), and Valery Ponomarev (Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Valery Ponomarev Big Band) are joined by Gene Pritsker - guitar, Amanda Ruzza - bass and David Cossin - drums.
The event begins with the an opening set from Amira B. a soulful R&B singer-songwriter together with her band: Jacob Khalil - vox/keys, Derek Rusinek - bass, and Mario Gutierrez - drums.
Featured compsotions include Dary John Mizelle's 'Bach Blues Too', Gene Pritsker's 'Jocose Flows', and 'Divergent Prism' by Carlton Holmes as well as music by John Clark, Dan Cooper, Sophie Dunér, Jane Getter, Philip Harper, Valery Panomarev, and Anton Rovner.
The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.
Composers Concordance Presents
Trumpetation
Friday, Nov. 29th, 2024 at 7pm
NUBLU
151 Ave C, NYC
$22.66
Composers:
Amira B., John Clark, Dan Cooper, Sophie Dunér, Jane Getter, Dary John Mizelle, Valery Ponomarev, Gene Pritsker, Carlton Holmes, Anton Rovner
Performers:
Trumpetation Ensemble
Franz Hackl, Mark McGowan, Peter Oswald, Valery Ponomarev, - trumpets
Gene Pritsker - guitar, Amanda Ruzza - bass, David Cossin - drums
Amira B. Band
Amira B. - voice, Jacob Khalil - vox/keys, Derek Rusinek - bass, Mario Gutierrez - drums
Videos