Composers Concordance to Present TIMBRE TANTRUM Series Event in November

On Friday, November 29th, 2024 at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present the next installment of its 'Timbre Tantrum' series. Each event this season features 3 or 4 of the same instruments, plus rhythm section. This first incarnation at NUBLU showcases 4 great trumpet players performing brand new music written for this occasion. Trumpet greats Franz Hackl, (IDO Quartet, Outreach Orchestra), Mark McGowan (Illinois Jacquet Big Band, Lionel Hampton Orchestra, Duke Ellington Orchestra), Peter Oswald (Hybrass Festival, Blechblos'n), and Valery Ponomarev (Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers, Valery Ponomarev Big Band) are joined by Gene Pritsker - guitar, Amanda Ruzza - bass and David Cossin - drums.

The event begins with the an opening set from Amira B. a soulful R&B singer-songwriter together with her band: Jacob Khalil - vox/keys, Derek Rusinek - bass, and Mario Gutierrez - drums.

Featured compsotions include Dary John Mizelle's 'Bach Blues Too', Gene Pritsker's 'Jocose Flows', and 'Divergent Prism' by Carlton Holmes as well as music by John Clark, Dan Cooper, Sophie Dunér, Jane Getter, Philip Harper, Valery Panomarev, and Anton Rovner.

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Performance Details

Composers Concordance Presents

Trumpetation

Friday, Nov. 29th, 2024 at 7pm

NUBLU

151 Ave C, NYC

TICKETS

$22.66

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Amira B., John Clark, Dan Cooper, Sophie Dunér, Jane Getter, Dary John Mizelle, Valery Ponomarev, Gene Pritsker, Carlton Holmes, Anton Rovner

Performers:

Trumpetation Ensemble

Franz Hackl, Mark McGowan, Peter Oswald, Valery Ponomarev, - trumpets

Gene Pritsker - guitar, Amanda Ruzza - bass, David Cossin - drums

Amira B. Band

Amira B. - voice, Jacob Khalil - vox/keys, Derek Rusinek - bass, Mario Gutierrez - drums

