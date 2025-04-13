Composers Concordance to Present STRING QUARTET +

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7pm at Cossin Theater in Chinatown, Composers Concordance will present the concert event entitled String Quartet +. The concert will be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page, and tickets to the event are available by reservation only by emailing composersconcordance@gmail.com.

The CompCord String Quartet, which consists of Mark Zaki, Lynn Bechtold (violins), Artie Dibble (viola), and Mary Wooten (cello) premieres innovative new compositions, exploring both the classic quartet format and exciting collaborations with additional instruments.

Joining the quartet are renowned soloists including David Cossin (percussion), Sheryl Henze (flute), Sara Paar (soprano), and Franz Hackl (trumpet). Featured on the program are the premieres of 'From All Angles' for triangle and string quartet by Gene Pritsker; 'From Eve's Perspective' for soprano and string quartet by Faye-Ellen Silverman on words by Mark Twain; 'Origin' by Philipp Moll and 'Funeral' by Clemens Rofner, both for soprano, trumpet and string quartet; plus music by Dan Cooper, Eugene W. McBride, Ginka Mizuki, Daniel Palkowski, David See, and Mark Zaki.

Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

