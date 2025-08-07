Composers Concordance Will Host THE ART OF THE ART SONG Featuring Ljiljana Winkler

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, September 6th at 8pm, Composers Concordance will present at Westbeth a concert program propelling an age-old compositional form into the 21st Century. 'The Art of the Art Song' features soprano Ljiljana Winkler, together with pianist ﻿Markus Kaitila as she continues to interpret songs from a bevy of today's most dynamic composers, writing under the influence of numerous contemporary styles and texts.

This year's program also features composer-performers James Nyoraku Schlefer - shakuhachi, Audrey Morse - violin, Gene Pritsker - electric guitar, Natasha Bogojevich - piano and poet Imelda O'Rellly - recitation, plus music by Debra Kaye, Denise Koncelik, Eugene W. McBride, David Saperstein, and Robert Voisey.

Featured compostions include Gene Pritsker's 'Three Poems of Imelda O'Rellly' with the poet reciting her poems, 'The Dream is a Wish Fulfilled' by Audrey Morse with words by Sigmund Freud and 'Kyrie' by Natasha Bogojevic.

The concert will be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

Staying in rotation for 42 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, Seth Boustead, and Audrey Morse. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.