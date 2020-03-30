Clocktower Players Announce Cancellations, Reschedulings, and More

Clocktower Players have announced cancellations and reschedulings of its upcoming shows.

Read the full statement below:

We hope this message finds each and every one of you safe and healthy. It has been our joy and privilege to make the Rivertowns glow with excitement each September to May season. Sadly, this year will be different.



The COVID-19 Virus has impacted all our lives profoundly. Two weeks ago, in compliance with our Governor's mandate to limit large gatherings to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, Clocktower Players suspended our youth programming and cancelled two of our largest revenue generating events, our Main Stage production of Matilda and this season's Springtacular Gala. The result is a crippling amount of lost revenue and like most non-profit organizations, we do not have contingency funds for use in times of civil emergencies, such as this pandemic.



We have had to make some heartbreaking decisions to protect our students, our staff, our community and the longevity of Clocktower Players. This is uncharted territory for all of us, but together we will all see our way through this crisis.

We are happy to announce Frozen and Cinderella will come to the Irvington stage in November and December! Online classes will begin April 6th to continue working on these two productions and allow our staff to connect with you. We miss you terribly! Rehearsals for these postponed shows will continue at the theater in the fall.



Please note that tickets cannot be transferred from one season to another. We kindly urge you to consider donating your tickets to Frozen and Cinderella back to Clocktower as tax-deductible gifts. Your generosity in this way would make a big difference to us. Please notify the box office by May 18, 2020 if you would like a refund, otherwise they will assume you have generously chosen to donate them to Clocktower. As soon as the Irvington Theater's 2020/21 Season website is prepared, you can purchase tickets for Frozen and Cinderella.



The Clocktower YOUTH schedule is now:

Online Classes for Frozen & Cinderella begin the week of April 6, 2020 (details tba)

Summer Stage June 29 - July 17, 2020 remains suspended for now

Kids Troupe Frozen & Jr/Teen Troupe Cinderella rehearsals resume September 2020

Kids Troupe Frozen November 7-8 & 13-14, 2020

Jr/Teen Troupe Cinderella December 4-6, 2020

Kids Troupe Spring begins December 7-8, 2021

Jr Teen Troupe Spring begins January 7, 2021

Teen Troupe Spring begins January 8, 2021

Kids Troupe Spring Musical April 24-25, 2021

Jr Teen Spring Musical May 7-8, 2021

Teen Troupe Spring Musical May 8-9, 2021

Summer Stage June 28 - July 16, 2021

We have also decided to move our 2020/21 Spring Gala up to Saturday, October 3, 2020. The funds raised during our annual Gala are essential to supporting our programming and will be a grand way to start the new season! Save the date!

Sadly, these scheduling decisions make it impossible to produce our annual Main Stage concert or musical in the fall but we hope to present our Adult Troupe in some fashion in March 2021. These dramatic program changes mean that we face significant financial challenges. In order to meet those challenges, we've had to make deep cuts in our budget including to our independent contractors across the board - with far fewer assignments, less hours and less pay. These decisions were the hardest of all because they impact our most precious asset - our people.

Now more than ever, we need your support. To help us during this critical time, please consider contributing now to our EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND.Your gifts will be matched thru April 10.

As with other small businesses and arts organizations across the country, the COVID-19 crisis has deeply impacted our operations. Sales from cancelled and postponed shows and events would have contributed over half of Clocktower's ticket revenue and almost 30% of its total revenues for the 2019/20 fiscal year. This has a profound effect on the organization's financial and operational viability. Every contribution is significant in helping us to sustain operations, and is deeply appreciated by everyone at CTP.



Clocktower Players' legacy of resilience has endured for nearly a half a century, and with your support we will once again prevail during this precarious time. WE WILL BE BACK!



With gratitude, Cagle & Rene





