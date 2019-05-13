Chenango River Theatre Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2

The greater Binghamton area's only professional, non-profit Equity theatre will open their 2019 season on May 24 with a new play that is currently the most frequently produced play in the country, A Doll's House, Part 2 (by Lucas Hnath), running May 24 - June 16.

In the final scene of Henrik Ibsen's 1879 groundbreaking masterwork, Nora makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own. This climactic event - when Nora slams the door on everything in her life to become her own woman - instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. Now 15 years have passed. And there's a knock on the door. Nora has returned. But why?

No. You don't need to have seen the original. A Doll's House, Part 2 stands on its own two feet as a play. While it's helpful to know something about the original, this show works on its own. It's not so much a sequel to Ibsen's feminist groundbreaker of 1879 as it is a heartfelt meditation on how far we've come in the century and a quarter since.

After 15 years, Nora is a changed woman, forced to return to ask an incredibly awkward favor of the family she abandoned. In a series of bristling stand-offs, Nora encounters the nanny (who's largely raised her children); her daughter (who can be as rational and difficult as her mother); and finally her husband (who is still her husband).

Directing is Kiara Pipino, who has directed multiple productions in Europe and the U.S. She has received the Kennedy Center Meritorious Award for directing three years in a row, and is the author of both the acting textbook Conquering the Stage, and of a research book on the classics, Theatre and Pietas.

The cast includes Drew Kahl as the husband Torvald - Drew has appeared frequently in most of CRT's 12 seasons, as well as directing multiple productions for the company. Opposite him in the pivotal role of Nora will be Bevin Bell-Hall, making her first appearance on CRT's stage. Bevin is the owner of Name of Bird, an acting studio and theatre in NYC, and has studied at the Moscow Art Theatre School, among many credits. Area favorite Dori May Ganisin plays the family nanny. Dori May has appeared on multiple stages in the region, including Papermaker and Other Desert Cities recently for CRT. Portraying Nora's daughter Emmy is Amy Crossman, who has appeared at CRT in Taking Sides and The Speed of Darkness.

A Doll's House, Part 2 is Co-Produced by NBT Bank and Davidson Fox & Co./Jim & Beth Daniels. The 2019 Season is sponsored by Empire Toyota of Oneonta.

Tickets are $25 for all performances, except Saturday evenings are $27. Season tickets, start as low as $80. The fastest, easiest way to buy tickets is at: www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line: 607-656-8499. Box office is open 1pm-5pm, Wed-Sat on weeks of performances.

Performances are Thu/Fri/Sat at 7:30, Sundays at 2pm, AND there is a new matinee on the first Saturday, May 25 at 2pm. The show runs May 24 - June 16.

Also new this season is FREE tickets to high school and full-time college students (22 and under). Up to 8 seats will be available at no charge for any Thursday/Friday/Saturday performance (except opening nights). This initiative is designed to remove cost as a barrier for younger audiences being able to experience professional theatre.

Chenango River Theatre's intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY. CRT operates under annual contract with Actors' Equity Association, the national association for professional actors and stage managers in the United States.





