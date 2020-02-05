Chenango River Theatre Announced Major Award

At Chenango River Theatre's Winter Gala on Feb. 1, long time Artistic and Managing Director Bill Lelbach surprised the crowd with an announcement that the company has been awarded $235,000 from a Chenango County based private foundation to pay off the existing mortgage on their building, as well as their outstanding Line of Credit. Going forward, this award will save CRT $20,000/year by eliminating existing monthly payments for both the mortgage and Line of Credit, and eliminates all long term debt for the theatre.

The company's explosive growth in recent seasons, coupled with the long term financial stability and artistic quality that the theatre has exhibited since its founding, helped make the award possible and positions the theatre for continued growth in coming years.

As a direct result, for the first time in the company's 14-year history, CRT is expanding staff and has hired a Technical Director to assist with mounting the upcoming 2020 season, which will be announced in March.

In commenting on the news, Artistic Director Bill Lelbach said, "We are extremely grateful. As the greater Binghamton area's only professional Equity non-profit theatre, we continue to receive extraordinary support from so many individuals and businesses who have helped keep this company alive over the first 13 years. This award will help position us for the upcoming decades in our efforts to bring the best in regional theatre to our community."

CRT is the only non-profit theatre company in Broome or Chenango County to receive direct New York State Council on the Arts funding. Funding is awarded by a statewide peer panel review of theatre companies across NY state and is based on excellence in performance quality, coupled with fiscal responsibility and strong management practices.

CRT's 14th season will be announced by mid-March and will run from May to October, with 60 performances of four main stage shows, plus 2-4 selected shows booked in for a single night only in the company's 99 seat theatre. To receive a season brochure, email tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org and request one.





