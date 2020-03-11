Celebrated Cellist Joel Krosnick To Give Master Class At Hoff-Barthelson Music School

The 2019-2020 Hoff-Barthelson Music School Master Class Series continues with celebrated cellist Joel Krosnick on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm. The class is open to the public to observe free of charge, and takes place at Hoff-Barthelson Music School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale.

Master class coaching by guest artists has been part of Hoff-Barthelson's curriculum since the School's founding in 1944. This distinguished tradition continues this season with a roster of world-class musicians and educators including Nicholas Cords, viola; Colin Jacobsen, violin; Joel Krosnick, cello; members of the New York Philharmonic (April 20); Bart Feller, flute (April 23); and Roman Rabinovich, piano (April 26).

Master classes are an enlightening experience for students and audiences alike. After months of careful preparation, students perform for, and then receive feedback and guidance from a master teacher who challenges the student to think in new and critical ways about the piece they have prepared. The results are inspiring and enlightening and serve as a catalyst for students to reach new heights in their own musical explorations. Yet, the learning isn't limited just to the students who perform. Any student-regardless of their level of development, or whether or not they even play the same instrument-can learn a great deal.

For additional information, or to reserve seats: hb@hbms.org; 914-723-1169; www.hbms.org





