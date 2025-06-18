Celebrate 25 Years With Jazz in the Valley at Waryas Park, Poughkeepsie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Located just 90 minutes north of New York City in Poughkeepsie's Waryas Park, Jazz in the Valley (JITV), upstate New York's premiere festival, will celebrate its 25th anniversary for two days, Saturday, August 16, 3:00 - 4:30 pm, and Sunday, August 17, 12:00 to 6:00 pm.

Presented by TRANSART & Cultural Services, Inc., the two-day festival commemorates a quarter of a century presenting the legacy, history and future of jazz, with an exciting mix of young and veteran musicians including trombonist Craig Harris' Breathe on Saturday plus vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, drummer/percussionist/bandleader Bobby Sanabria and his Big Band and Echoes of an Era, an all-star group that includes the festival's artistic director and saxophonist Javon Jackson, drummer Lenny White, vocalist Lisa Fischer, pianist Orrin Evans, trumpeter Dr. Eddie Henderson and bassist John Patitucci, celebrating the legacy of the 1982 legendary jazz recording of the same name.

Greer Smith, festival founder, producer and recipient of the 2021 Jazz Journalist Association's 2021 Jazz Hero Award, says “This year's edition of the festival is an extension of the successful formula we have used to bring first class jazz to the Hudson Valley for a quarter of a century. We've presented jazz in Poughkeepsie as a living, breathing art form with generations of musicians expressing themselves throughout the jazz continuum. In addition to our annual Sunday afternoon of jazz, we are pleased to add a free concert on Saturday afternoon as our anniversary gift and thanks to the City and everyone who has supported us over the years.”

Craig Harris, Breathe

Saturday, August 16, 3:00 - 4:00 pm (Doors open at 2:00 pm)

The Long Island-born, Harlem-based trombonist/composer Craig Harris has been one of the most comprehensive masters of his instrument for four decades. Citing J.J. Johnson, Miles Davis and John Coltrane as his prime influences, Harris' body of work ranges from his tonal portrait of W.E.B. Du Bois to his critically-acclaimed soundtrack, Judas and the Black Messiah. Harris comes to the Festival with a special presentation of Breathe, his work performed by a large ensemble of 50 musicians playing brass and woodwind instruments making a sonic statement of social significance.

“The whole concept of playing brass and woodwind instruments is that you have to breathe,” Harris says. “The breath is essential to everything. Breathe is about the ancient contemporary sonic offerings we play, which will inspire one to accept social justice past, present and future.”

The concert is free and open to the public. Lawn seating only – bring your own chairs and blankets.

Jazzmeia Horn

Sunday, August 17, 12:00 - 6:00 pm (Doors open at 11:00 am)

A winner of both the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and the Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Competition in 2013 and 2015, Horn burst on the jazz scene combining Betty Carter's bebop fluency, and Sarah Vaughan's elegant phrasing into her own distinct voice. She's worked with an impressive array of jazz stars including Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon and James Morrison. Her four recordings as a leader include A Social Call, Love and Liberation and Dear Love, featuring the debut of Noble Force, her 15-piece big band, and Messages. No longer a rising star, Horn is a bright light in the galaxy of jazz constellations.

Echoes of an Era

In 1982, Chaka Khan, Joe Henderson, Freddie Hubbard, Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke and Lenny White released Echoes of an Era, a straight-ahead, jazz masterpiece recorded in the digital fusion era. Under the direction of JITV Artistic Director Javon Jackson, a modern assemblage of musicians has gathered together to pay tribute to that album – Orrin Evans, the preeminent Philly post-bop pianist, composer and bandleader; Lisa Fischer, he electrifying Twenty Feet from Stardom uber vocalist; Dr. Eddie Henderson, a trumpeter whose hypnotic, melodic lines have soothed and grooved for five decades; John Patitucci, the bassist who held it down for Corea and Wayne Shorter d; and White, who brings his drum wisdom to this new group of musicians. For Jackson, this music represents how jazz transcends time and is always right on time. “I grew up on Echoes of an Era,” Jackson fondly recalls, “and I'm excited to hear how these musicians put their stamp on the music.”

Puerto Rican, Bronx-born, drummer, percussionist, composer, arranger, educator eight-time Grammy-nominee, Bobby Sanabria is fluent in the languages of jazz and Latin jazz. His 10 albums as a leader include Afro-Cuban Dream: Live and in Clave!!!, West Side Story and Vox Humana. Prepare to dance and be entranced by Sanabria and his salsa big band.

For Greer Smith, this historic edition of JITV not only shows how far it has come; it also points toward the future. “I'm looking forward to the next 25 years,” she says.

TRANSART & Cultural Services, Inc. is a West-Park, NY-based non-profit arts organization dedicated to promoting awareness of the art, history and popular culture of people of African descent. The festival's origins go back to an afternoon of music in the year 2000, when TRANSART received funding from the New York State Council on the Arts to commission Ahmad Jamal to write an original composition for the organization. Jamal composed “Picture Perfect,” inspired by the scenic beauty of the Hudson Valley, which he played in concert. In addition to the music, JITV also features films and other programs designed to increase dialogue dealing with jazz music, the musicians and the audience. The festival also includes providing jazz programs in area public schools consisting of a series of workshops, master classes and traditional drum instruction. Festival news and artist profiles can be heard on WKNY, 107.9 FM and 1490 AM, www.radiokingston.org.

Jazz in the Valley is made possible in part with support from Lisa Jolin and The Jane W. Nuhn Charitable Trust. Support also comes from Dutchess Tourism, Inc. administered by Arts Mid-Hudson as well as from the City of Poughkeepsie.

Comments