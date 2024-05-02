Casting Announced For Fort Salem Theater's GODSPELL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fort Salem Theater has announced the cast of its upcoming production of "Godspell," running from May 31st to June 9th. This electrifying performance promises to captivate audiences with its contemporary take on stories from the Gospel of Matthew, featuring exhilarating new musical arrangements from the acclaimed 2012 Broadway revival.

"Godspell" follows a diverse group of young individuals as they come together to form a tight-knit community through the power of storytelling, friendship, love, and jubilation. With chart-topping hits like "Day by Day," "Beautiful City," "Light of the World," and "We Beseech Thee," this rock musical promises an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

"Our production of 'Godspell' is a celebration of both individuality and the power of community-building.” said director Courtnie Harrington. “Through creative storytelling and Schwartz' incredible music, we know audiences will have a lot of fun, but we hope they leave feeling inspired as well.”

Led by guest artist Griffin Shoemaker in the role of Jesus, this production features some of Upstate's best singing actors. This production marks Shoemaker's debut at Fort Salem Theater. He has performed across the country in “RENT” (Mark), “Les Miserables” (Marius), “Bright Star” (Jimmy Ray), “The Last 5 Years” (Jamie), “Newsies” (Spot Conlon), “Spring Awakening” (Ernst), “American Idiot” (Johnny), and as Mabel in Bryan Knowlton's gender-bent production of “The Pirates of Penzance.” Griffin received his BFA in musical theater from Montclair State University, and plays piano, guitar, ukulele, and bass.

Joining Shoemaker are a talented ensemble cast including Zach Kaiser as Judas/John the Baptist, with Katherine Danforth-Hayes, Tara Fox, Ryan Fuchs, Ian McQueen (a guest artist and NYC television and theater producer), Megan Morse, Edgar Ritchie, Megan Stacey, and Kelly Sienkiewicz, each delivering standout solo performances in their respective roles.

Under the direction of Courtnie Harrington, with music direction by Dan Galliher and choreography by Kelly Sienkiewicz, "Godspell" promises to be a visually stunning and musically captivating production. The creative team also includes Caspian O'Keeffe (Stage Manager), Charles J.I. Krawczyk (Scenic Design), Courtnie Harrington (Lighting Design), Margo Hatzel (Lighting Operation), and Kelly Sienkiewicz (Costume Design), with Kyle West serving as Producer.

Tickets

Tickets for "Godspell" are now on sale, with prices ranging from $20 to $36. Groups of 10 or more can enjoy a special discount of 10% off using promo code "Group10," while groups of 20 or more receive 20% off with promo code "Group20." Tickets can be purchased online 24/7 at www.FortSalem.com or by calling 518-854-9200.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of "Godspell" at Fort Salem Theater. Book your tickets today and Prepare Ye to be uplifted by this unforgettable theatrical journey!